Match ends, SPAL 2, Juventus 1.
Juventus miss chance to seal eighth straight title with defeat at SPAL
Juventus missed the chance to wrap up a record eighth consecutive Serie A title as they lost 2-1 at SPAL.
Massimiliano Allegri's side needed just a point to win the title, but will have to wait for next Saturday's match against Fiorentina, unless Napoli fail to beat Chievo on Sunday.
Moise Kean turned home Joao Cancelo's wayward shot to put Juventus in front.
Kevin Bonifazi headed in the equaliser just after half-time, before 37-year-old Sergio Floccari scored the winner.
It was SPAL's first win against the Italian champions since February 1957 and only Juventus' second league defeat of the season.
Allegri rested several first-team players, including top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo with Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg at home to Ajax in mind. They drew 1-1 at the Johan Cruyff Arena last week.
It was their youngest starting line-up in Serie A for 20 years, with an average of 25 years and 104 days. Their 17-year-old centre-back Paolo Gozzi Iweru became the youngest player to feature in Italy's top flight this season.
With the game at 1-1, there was also a Juventus debut for England U20 striker Stephy Mavididi.
The 20-year-old who joined the Italian club from Arsenal in August, came on in the 68th minute.
Juventus have won every Italian league title since moving to their current stadium in 2011 and a record 34 in total.
Despite the defeat they are 20 points clear of second-placed Napoli, who have seven games remaining this season.
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, SPAL 2, Juventus 1.
Attempt missed. Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Francesco Vicari (SPAL) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Francesco Vicari (SPAL).
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mirco Antenucci (SPAL).
Hand ball by Manuel Lazzari (SPAL).
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Mohamed Fares (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, SPAL. Mirco Antenucci replaces Andrea Petagna.
Booking
Simone Missiroli (SPAL) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Simone Missiroli (SPAL).
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Alessandro Murgia (SPAL) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leonardo Spinazzola.
Substitution
Substitution, SPAL. Vasco Regini replaces Sergio Floccari.
Booking
Mohamed Fares (SPAL) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
João Cancelo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mohamed Fares (SPAL).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Andrea Barzagli.
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mirko Valdifiori (SPAL).
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Simone Missiroli.
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Simone Missiroli (SPAL).
Booking
Sergio Floccari (SPAL) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! SPAL 2, Juventus 1. Sergio Floccari (SPAL) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Juventus).
Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur.
Substitution
Substitution, SPAL. Mirko Valdifiori replaces Pasquale Schiattarella.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Francesco Vicari (SPAL).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Stephy Mavididi replaces Moise Kean.
Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).
Pasquale Schiattarella (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.