Champions League: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'tried to Google' Uefa rules

"So we've got to play how many games in how many days?"

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Uefa has to change the way it schedules Champions League ties and that he "tried to Google" why his team are playing again on Tuesday.

United travel to Barcelona for their third game in six days. Manchester City and Tottenham, who play on Wednesday, play three times in eight days.

"I don't understand that. Someone needs to explain why other teams have one day extra," Solskjaer said.

"We tried to Google that."

He added: "Should Uefa change that? Definitely, 100%. Someone needs to explain why a Wednesday night first leg becomes a Tuesday second leg in the Champions League."

United lost the first leg of their quarter-final with Barca 1-0 at Old Trafford this week, then beat West Ham on Saturday.

Uefa's regulations - which we found through Google - state every club will play the same number of games on both nights.

"Uefa administration decides which Champions League matches are to be played on Tuesdays and which on Wednesdays on the basis of the relevant draw," the rules say.

"As a rule, each club plays the same number of matches on a Tuesday and on a Wednesday. Exceptions to this rule can be made by the Uefa administration."

Of course, by playing Barcelona on Tuesday night, Solskjaer's side get an extra day to prepare for the following Premier League match against Everton on Sunday, 21 April.

City and Tottenham - who play their second leg on Wednesday - face each other again in the Premier League on Saturday, 20 April.

United are scheduled to play seven games within 26 days in April. Tottenham play seven in 24, while City play eight times in 25 days - as do Barcelona.

The splitting of the Champions League ties benefits some broadcasters and ensures they can show each team at least once.