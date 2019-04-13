Irish Premiership: Linfield secure title with draw against Crusaders

Linfield's draw made sure of the Belfast club's 53rd Irish League title triumph

Linfield have secured the Irish Premiership title with a 0-0 draw at home to outgoing champions Crusaders.

David Healy's Blues were actually sure of the title minutes from the end as news came through that second-placed Ballymena had drawn at Cliftonville.

It was a record 53rd top-flight title for Linfield who finished fourth in the table last season.

Coleraine drew 1-1 at Glenavon while Dungannon beat Institute 2-1 and Ards were held 1-1 at home by Glentoran.

Linfield could well have clinched the title with a victory as they got a second-half penalty for a hand-ball by Crusaders skipper Colin Coates.

But Jordan Stewart saw his spot-kick well saved by goalkeeper Ger Doherty.

In the end it did not really matter as a 21st clean sheet of the season ensured another trophy for Northern Ireland's most decorated club.

"The most important thing was getting over the line. The older you get the more you cherish these moments," said Linfield striker Andrew Waterworth who turned 33 on Thursday.

"This is my third league and it is a great feeling. It is a huge weight off my shoulders."

Glenavon missed an opportunity to move up to third in the table

Glenavon's run of four straight league wins came to an end as Ben Doherty's late strike salvaged a draw for sixth-placed Coleraine.

Doherty swept a low left-foot shot into the corner of the net past Jonny Tuffey with a minute remaining to give the Bannsiders their first point in three games.

Jamie McGonigle squandered a chance to put the visitors in front when Tuffey saved his first-half penalty after the striker had been upended by Eoin Wearen inside the area.

Sammy Clingan fired home from the penalty spot six minutes after the interval, the spot-kick awarded when Stephen O'Donnell brought down Stephen Murray.

With their title hopes over, Ballymena United had to settle for a 1-1 draw away to Cliftonville.

Ryan Curran's deflected effort put the Reds in front after just three minutes before Johnny McMurray struck an excellent equaliser for the Sky Blues.

Cliftonville took an early lead but drew 1-1 at home to Ballymena

The visitors looked dangerous in the first half and had two goals disallowed for offside, with Kofi Balmer and McMurray both having strayed beyond the last man.

Unfortunately, the second period transpired to be a lifeless non-event, with the only noteworthy action coming on the touchline with Ballymena skipper Jim Ervin and Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin involved in a scuffle.

Dungannon Swifts kept alive their hopes of finishing seventh in the table as they ended a run of three straight defeats by beating Institute 2-1 at Stangmore Park.

Daniel Hughes fired the Swifts ahead on 54 only for Ronan Wilson to lob an equaliser three minutes later.

However, substitute Paul McElroy secured the points for Dungannon with a 75th-minute penalty after Ryan Morrow had been adjudged to have handled a Michael Carvill cross.

Keeper Sam Johnstone produced another fine display as Ards drew 1-1 with Glentoran

Ards moved off the foot of the table - at least until Newry play their tea-time fixture against Warrenpoint - after a 1-1 draw with Glentoran.

The visitors were made to pay for a number of missed chances in the first half when Michael McLellan bundled Ards ahead from close range on 54 minutes.

But Glentoran levelled on 80 minutes when a goalmouth scramble looked to go in off Ards defender Calum Byers before Robbie McDaid made sure, while Ards finished with 10 men after defender Johnny Taylor was sent off.

The defender got a second yellow card for kicking the ball away after a free-kick had been awarded.

Danske Bank Irish Premiership Ards 1-1 Glentoran Cliftonville 1-1 Ballymena United Dungannon Swifts 2-1 Institute Glenavon 1-1 Coleraine Linfield 0-0 Crusaders Warrenpoint Town v Newry City (17:30 BST)