Premier League quick stats: Moura, Bournemouth, Wood, Babel

Lucas Moura became the first player to score a first hat-trick at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Lucas Moura became the fourth Brazilian to score a Premier League hat-trick as Tottenham climbed to third with a thumping 4-0 victory over relegated Huddersfield.

Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser shone for Bournemouth as they thrashed Brighton 5-0 at the Amex Stadium, while Chris Wood scored twice as Burnley beat Cardiff 2-0 to pull clear of the drop zone.

Elsewhere, Ryan Babel scored a goal and provided an assist as relegated Fulham beat Everton 2-0 and Southampton's good form under Ralph Hasenhuttl continued with an impressive 3-1 win over Wolves.

Here are the best of Saturday's Premier League stats: