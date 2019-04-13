Burnley v Cardiff: Barnes booked for kissing Bennett

Kiss and make up? Cardiff's Joe Bennett receives an unwelcome kiss from Burnley's Ashley Barnes

You don't get many firsts in football. But we might have had one in the Premier League as Burnley hosted Cardiff at Turf Moor.

Burnley forward Ashley Barnes was booked for kissing an opponent. Yes, you read that right.

Barnes kissed Cardiff's Joe Bennett on the nose in a brief face-off following an overzealous challenge by the Bluebirds player.

Lovely, right?

Perhaps. But referee Mike Dean wasn't happy and booked both players.

Burnley won the game 2-0, thanks to Chris Wood's double, a result which leaves Cardiff five points from safety.