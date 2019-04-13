Barnsley v Fleetwood Town: Police investigate incident in tunnel after match

Joey Barton was appointed Fleetwood boss in April 2018

Police are investigating an incident in the tunnel after Barnsley's League One match against Fleetwood at Oakwell.

Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow tweeted that Fleetwood manager Joey Barton confronted Tykes boss Daniel Stendel. The tweet has since been deleted.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We are aware of something that has taken place in the tunnel after the game and we are investigating."

Barnsley said they were "assisting the police with its enquiries".

Sky Sports News showed footage of Barton attempting to leave the ground in a car but being stopped from doing so by police.

BBC Radio Lancashire reports that Fleetwood have "declined to comment" on the incident and no member of coaching or playing staff from either side were made available for a post-match interview.

Woodrow, who scored Barnsley's second goal in their 4-2 win, tweeted that Stendel had been left with "blood pouring from his face" before taking the post down.

Barton was appointed manager at Fleetwood, who are 11th in League One, in April 2018.