Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Borussia Dortmund v Mainz 05
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 27Wolf
- 33Weigl
- 16Akanji
- 4Diallo
- 28Witsel
- 6Delaney
- 7Sancho
- 11Reus
- 34Bruun Larsen
- 10Götze
Substitutes
- 2Zagadou
- 9Alcácer
- 19Dahoud
- 20Philipp
- 29Schmelzer
- 35Hitz
- 36Toprak
Mainz
- 22Müller
- 2Donati
- 25Gbamin
- 42Hack
- 19Niakhaté
- 3Martín
- 5Boëtius
- 14Kunde
- 6Latza
- 9MatetaBooked at 42mins
- 21Onisiwo
Substitutes
- 7Quaison
- 10Maxim
- 16Bell
- 18Brosinski
- 20Ujah
- 27Zentner
- 34Baku
- Referee:
- Deniz Aytekin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Aarón Martín (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
Booking
Jean-Philippe Mateta (1. FSV Mainz 05) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund).
Danny Latza (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Jacob Bruun Larsen (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mario Götze.
Attempt saved. Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marco Reus.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Giulio Donati.
Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jean-Paul Boëtius (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Foul by Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund).
Aarón Martín (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Delaney.
Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).
Aarón Martín (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aarón Martín.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Mario Götze.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Alexander Hack.
Attempt blocked. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jacob Bruun Larsen (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho with a through ball.
Foul by Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund).
Pierre Kunde (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jacob Bruun Larsen (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mario Götze.
Attempt saved. Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jadon Sancho with a cross.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Jean-Paul Boëtius.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Aarón Martín.
Offside, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Jean-Philippe Gbamin tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.