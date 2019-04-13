The New Saints crowned Welsh Prem champions for 13th time

The New Saints have been crowned Welsh Premier League champions for the 13th time after beating Barry Town.

Their 4-0 win at Jenner Park means they have won the league for the eighth successive season, with goals from Greg Draper, Jamie Mullan, Aeron Edwards and Jon Routledge.

Scott Ruscoe' side were pushed close this year by Connah's Quay Nomads.

Saints are now on for the double having made the final of the Welsh Cup where they will meet the Nomads on 5 May.

Manager Ruscoe told S4C's Sgorio: "Eight in a row is a fantastic achievement and I'm pleased for everyone involved.

"This season has been a test of character for the staff and players but I always knew we'd be here at the end.

"We had to put that run together because if we didn't we quite possibly could have finished second or third."