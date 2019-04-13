Basaksehir lose Istanbul derby to Besiktas
Istanbul Basaksehir missed the chance to go nine points clear at the top of the Turkish Super Lig as city rivals Besiktas came from behind to secure an impressive victory.
Basaksehir have never won a major trophy and could see their advantage narrow to three points if defending champions Galatasaray beat fierce foes Fenerbahce in Sunday's derby.
Former Manchester City forward Robinho gave Basaksehir the lead, but the hosts responded through Atiba Hutchinson and Burak Yilmaz.
The title could be decided in the season's penultimate round of games when Basaksehir travel to Gala.
They are looking to become only the sixth team after Istanbul's 'big three' - Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas - plus Trabzonspor and Bursaspor to claim the Super Lig title.
Ex-Turkey boss Abdullah Avci's side led the way for much of last season before collapsing in the last few weeks and with six games remaining they could see a repeat after surrendering their advantage at a raucous Vodafone Park.
Basaksehir were much the better side in the opening exchanges and went ahead through January signing Robinho's close-range finish, but Canada international Hutchinson levelled three minutes before the break.
Third-placed Besiktas were much improved in the second period and won the game through Turkey international striker Yilmaz's brilliant first-time finish into the top corner.
Line-ups
Besiktas
- 1Karius
- 77Gönül
- 24Vida
- 15Isimat-Mirin
- 6MedelSubstituted forKagawaat 61'minutes
- 26Tokoz
- 13Hutchinson
- 17LensSubstituted forYalcinat 84'minutes
- 22Ljajic
- 88ErkinBooked at 19mins
- 71YilmazBooked at 45minsSubstituted forLarinat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Ozyakup
- 12Roco
- 19Yalcin
- 20Uysal
- 21Oktay
- 23Kagawa
- 41Celebi
- 61Yilmaz
- 95Larin
- 97Yuvakuran
Istanbul Basaksehir
- 34Günok
- 80de Souza Paula Júnior
- 4Attamah
- 21Tekdemir
- 3Clichy
- 5BelozogluBooked at 76mins
- 11EliaBooked at 38minsSubstituted forBaat 72'minutes
- 8da Costa
- 17KahveciSubstituted forTuranat 65'minutes
- 7Visca
- 70de SouzaSubstituted forNapoleoniat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Babacan
- 10Adebayor
- 13Kudryashov
- 14Turan
- 18Napoleoni
- 19Ba
- 20Aydogdu
- 33Ucar
- 35Tasci
- 88Inler
- Referee:
- Cüneyt Çakir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away17