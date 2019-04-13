Turkish Super Lig
Besiktas2Istanbul Basaksehir1

Basaksehir lose Istanbul derby to Besiktas

By Shamoon Hafez

BBC Sport in Istanbul

Burak Yilmaz
Burak Yilmaz has scored in four consecutive Turkish Super Lig games

Istanbul Basaksehir missed the chance to go nine points clear at the top of the Turkish Super Lig as city rivals Besiktas came from behind to secure an impressive victory.

Basaksehir have never won a major trophy and could see their advantage narrow to three points if defending champions Galatasaray beat fierce foes Fenerbahce in Sunday's derby.

Former Manchester City forward Robinho gave Basaksehir the lead, but the hosts responded through Atiba Hutchinson and Burak Yilmaz.

The title could be decided in the season's penultimate round of games when Basaksehir travel to Gala.

They are looking to become only the sixth team after Istanbul's 'big three' - Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas - plus Trabzonspor and Bursaspor to claim the Super Lig title.

Ex-Turkey boss Abdullah Avci's side led the way for much of last season before collapsing in the last few weeks and with six games remaining they could see a repeat after surrendering their advantage at a raucous Vodafone Park.

Basaksehir were much the better side in the opening exchanges and went ahead through January signing Robinho's close-range finish, but Canada international Hutchinson levelled three minutes before the break.

Third-placed Besiktas were much improved in the second period and won the game through Turkey international striker Yilmaz's brilliant first-time finish into the top corner.

Line-ups

Besiktas

  • 1Karius
  • 77Gönül
  • 24Vida
  • 15Isimat-Mirin
  • 6MedelSubstituted forKagawaat 61'minutes
  • 26Tokoz
  • 13Hutchinson
  • 17LensSubstituted forYalcinat 84'minutes
  • 22Ljajic
  • 88ErkinBooked at 19mins
  • 71YilmazBooked at 45minsSubstituted forLarinat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Ozyakup
  • 12Roco
  • 19Yalcin
  • 20Uysal
  • 21Oktay
  • 23Kagawa
  • 41Celebi
  • 61Yilmaz
  • 95Larin
  • 97Yuvakuran

Istanbul Basaksehir

  • 34Günok
  • 80de Souza Paula Júnior
  • 4Attamah
  • 21Tekdemir
  • 3Clichy
  • 5BelozogluBooked at 76mins
  • 11EliaBooked at 38minsSubstituted forBaat 72'minutes
  • 8da Costa
  • 17KahveciSubstituted forTuranat 65'minutes
  • 7Visca
  • 70de SouzaSubstituted forNapoleoniat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Babacan
  • 10Adebayor
  • 13Kudryashov
  • 14Turan
  • 18Napoleoni
  • 19Ba
  • 20Aydogdu
  • 33Ucar
  • 35Tasci
  • 88Inler
Referee:
Cüneyt Çakir

Match Stats

Home TeamBesiktasAway TeamIstanbul Basaksehir
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home14
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home10
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away17

Saturday 13th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir28187344152961
2Galatasaray27167458273155
3Besiktas28158560372353
4Trabzonspor28147750371349
5Yeni Malatyaspor27107103736137
6Caykur Rizespor2891094040037
7Kasimpasa S.K.27114124649-337
8Alanyaspor27114122933-437
9Konyaspor2881283333036
10Kayserispor279992735-836
11Sivasspor2898114043-335
12Antalyaspor27105123045-1535
13Fenerbahçe2771193338-532
14Ankaragücü2795132842-1432
15Bursaspor28513102433-928
16Göztepe S.K.2883172636-1027
17Akhisarspor2766152844-1624
18BB Erzurumspor27410132737-1022
