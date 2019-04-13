Basaksehir lose Istanbul derby to Besiktas

Burak Yilmaz has scored in four consecutive Turkish Super Lig games

Istanbul Basaksehir missed the chance to go nine points clear at the top of the Turkish Super Lig as city rivals Besiktas came from behind to secure an impressive victory.

Basaksehir have never won a major trophy and could see their advantage narrow to three points if defending champions Galatasaray beat fierce foes Fenerbahce in Sunday's derby.

Former Manchester City forward Robinho gave Basaksehir the lead, but the hosts responded through Atiba Hutchinson and Burak Yilmaz.

The title could be decided in the season's penultimate round of games when Basaksehir travel to Gala.

They are looking to become only the sixth team after Istanbul's 'big three' - Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas - plus Trabzonspor and Bursaspor to claim the Super Lig title.

Ex-Turkey boss Abdullah Avci's side led the way for much of last season before collapsing in the last few weeks and with six games remaining they could see a repeat after surrendering their advantage at a raucous Vodafone Park.

Basaksehir were much the better side in the opening exchanges and went ahead through January signing Robinho's close-range finish, but Canada international Hutchinson levelled three minutes before the break.

Third-placed Besiktas were much improved in the second period and won the game through Turkey international striker Yilmaz's brilliant first-time finish into the top corner.