Stephen Dobbie: Injury could end striker's record goals bid in Queens relegation battle

Stephen picked up his injury against Ayr United

Stephen Dobbie's hopes of creating a new Queen of the South scoring record could have been thwarted by a season-ending hamstring injury.

The 36-year-old striker has hit 40 goals this season - one short of the club record - but missed Saturday's 1-0 defeat away to Alloa Athletic.

Manager Gary Naysmith was not holding out too much hope that Dobbie will be back in his side this season.

"There's a slim chance of Dobbie returning," he told BBC Scotland.

"I'm sure he'll try to get back, even if just for the Partick Thistle game [on 4 May]."

Queens dropped down to third bottom of the Scottish Championship after their defeat at Indodrill Stadium and Dobbie could now be missing for Saturday's visit by Dunfermline Athletic, a trip to face leaders Ross County and the climax of the regular league season away to Thistle.

The veteran former Hibernian, Swansea, Brighton and Crystal Palace striker is one short of the league scoring record shared by Jimmy Rutherford for season 1931-32 and Nicky Clark for season 2012-13.

Dobbie's 21 league goals are, though, way short of Alexander Gray's 37 in season 1927-28, while he is 103 behind the 251 amassed by Jim Patterson during his career at Palmerston Park.

Despite Dobbie's scoring prowess, the Glasgow-born striker has remained loyal to the club he joined for a second time in 2016 after leaving Bolton Wanderers - and, in October, he signed a new contract until summer 2020.

His side are now only above the relegation play-off spot thanks to a better goal difference than Falkirk, while bottom-placed Thistle are a point behind but with a game in hand.

"The next three games are massive," Naysmith added. "It will go right to the last game, but it's going to be difficult if you can't put the ball in the back of the net. We've got to fix that. Someone has to step up and take the chances when Stephen Dobbie is not playing.

"We created six or seven opportunities to hit the target and we restricted Alloa to very few chances, so it's a game we should never have lost."