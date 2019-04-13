West Ham will ban for life fans identified in anti-Semitic video before Man Utd game

Supporters found guilty will be banned from West Ham's London Stadium

West Ham will ban for life any supporters identified in a video of anti-Semitic chanting that took place as they travelled to Saturday's game at Manchester United.

It is the latest of a recent spate of incidents involving discriminatory behaviour by football supporters.

A West Ham spokesperson said: "We are disgusted by the contents of the video.

"These people are not welcome at our club - they are not welcome in civilised society."

The statement continued: "We are taking immediate action to try to identify the offenders, whose details we will be handing over to the police and will be banned for life from London Stadium and from travelling with the club.

"West Ham United is unequivocal in its stance - there is no place for this kind of behaviour at our club."

Last week, Chelsea supporters were captured on video singing an Islamophobic song about Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, before their match against Slavia Prague.

Three of the six people in the video were identified and barred. Chelsea are working to identify the other three.

And earlier on Saturday, Fifa president Gianni Infantino urged football bodies, leagues and clubs to "apply harsh sanctions" and a "zero-tolerance approach" to racism following recent incidents in which Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, Tottenham's Danny Rose and Juventus' Moise Kean, among others, were recipients of abuse from the stands.