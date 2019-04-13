Spanish La Liga
Sevilla3Real Betis2

Sevilla 3-2 Real Betis: Hosts edge rivals in thrilling derby

Munir
Munir's opener was his second La Liga goal for Sevilla

Sevilla beat local rivals Real Betis in a thrilling derby to move back into the Champions League places in Spain.

Munir el Haddadi headed the hosts into the lead from Pablo Sarabia's cross before Giovani lo Celso swept Betis level.

Sarabia volleyed Sevilla ahead from Ben Yedder's cross and Franco Vazquez smashed in a brilliant 25-yard effort.

Cristian Tello curled home a wonderful free-kick for Betis to set up a tense finale but Sevilla held on.

There were nine bookings in a typically hard-fought Andalusian derby, with six of them to Sevilla players.

Line-ups

Sevilla

  • 1Vaclik
  • 16NavasBooked at 73mins
  • 25MercadoBooked at 86mins
  • 6Martins CarriçoBooked at 81mins
  • 18EscuderoBooked at 65mins
  • 17Sarabia
  • 10BanegaBooked at 70minsSubstituted forRogat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 7Mesa
  • 22VázquezSubstituted forVidalat 69'minutes
  • 9Ben Yedder
  • 19El HaddadiSubstituted forPromesat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Gómez
  • 4Kjaer
  • 11Vidal
  • 13Soriano
  • 20Rog
  • 21Promes
  • 41Gil

Real Betis

  • 13López
  • 23MandiBooked at 83mins
  • 4Feddal
  • 12da Silva JúniorSubstituted forTelloat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 24Leite de Souza JuniorSubstituted forSánchez Rodríguezat 68'minutes
  • 6Canales
  • 18Guardado
  • 20Firpo
  • 21Lo Celso
  • 10Rodríguez RuizBooked at 39minsSubstituted forMorónat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Robles
  • 3García Fernández
  • 5Bartra
  • 7León
  • 11Tello
  • 16Morón
  • 17Sánchez Rodríguez
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
Attendance:
42,855

Match Stats

Home TeamSevillaAway TeamReal Betis
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home11
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home18
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Sevilla 3, Real Betis 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sevilla 3, Real Betis 2.

Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Jesús Navas.

Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Jesús Navas.

Booking

Marko Rog (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marko Rog (Sevilla).

Offside, Real Betis. Andrés Guardado tries a through ball, but Cristian Tello is caught offside.

Booking

Cristian Tello (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.

Offside, Sevilla. Jesús Navas tries a through ball, but Pablo Sarabia is caught offside.

Foul by Júnior Firpo (Real Betis).

Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Loren Morón (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla).

Attempt missed. Quincy Promes (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia.

Booking

Aissa Mandi (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Aissa Mandi (Real Betis).

Marko Rog (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

William Carvalho (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marko Rog (Sevilla).

Goal!

Goal! Sevilla 3, Real Betis 2. Cristian Tello (Real Betis) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Booking

Daniel Carriço (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Daniel Carriço (Sevilla).

Substitution

Substitution, Real Betis. Cristian Tello replaces Sidnei.

Attempt missed. Loren Morón (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Canales with a through ball following a fast break.

Sergio Canales (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Roque Mesa (Sevilla).

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Marko Rog replaces Éver Banega because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Betis. Loren Morón replaces Jesé.

Booking

Jesús Navas (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.

Joaquín (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jesús Navas (Sevilla).

Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Aleix Vidal.

Joaquín (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sergio Escudero (Sevilla).

Attempt saved. Joaquín (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Éver Banega (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Joaquín (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Saturday 13th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona32228281315074
2Atl Madrid32198547212665
3Real Madrid31193955371860
4Sevilla321571054391552
5Getafe311311738271150
6Valencia31101653326746
7Alavés32129113340-745
8Ath Bilbao31101383335-243
9Real Betis32127133843-543
10Espanyol32118133746-941
11Real Sociedad311010113738-140
12Leganés311010113135-440
13Eibar31912104143-239
14Girona31810133343-1034
15Levante3189144456-1233
16Celta Vigo3288164555-1032
17Real Valladolid3179152443-1930
18Villarreal31612133945-630
19Rayo Vallecano3176183454-2027
20Huesca32510173555-2025
View full Spanish La Liga table

