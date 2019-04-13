Match ends, Sevilla 3, Real Betis 2.
Sevilla 3-2 Real Betis: Hosts edge rivals in thrilling derby
Sevilla beat local rivals Real Betis in a thrilling derby to move back into the Champions League places in Spain.
Munir el Haddadi headed the hosts into the lead from Pablo Sarabia's cross before Giovani lo Celso swept Betis level.
Sarabia volleyed Sevilla ahead from Ben Yedder's cross and Franco Vazquez smashed in a brilliant 25-yard effort.
Cristian Tello curled home a wonderful free-kick for Betis to set up a tense finale but Sevilla held on.
There were nine bookings in a typically hard-fought Andalusian derby, with six of them to Sevilla players.
Line-ups
Sevilla
- 1Vaclik
- 16NavasBooked at 73mins
- 25MercadoBooked at 86mins
- 6Martins CarriçoBooked at 81mins
- 18EscuderoBooked at 65mins
- 17Sarabia
- 10BanegaBooked at 70minsSubstituted forRogat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 7Mesa
- 22VázquezSubstituted forVidalat 69'minutes
- 9Ben Yedder
- 19El HaddadiSubstituted forPromesat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Gómez
- 4Kjaer
- 11Vidal
- 13Soriano
- 20Rog
- 21Promes
- 41Gil
Real Betis
- 13López
- 23MandiBooked at 83mins
- 4Feddal
- 12da Silva JúniorSubstituted forTelloat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14William Carvalho
- 24Leite de Souza JuniorSubstituted forSánchez Rodríguezat 68'minutes
- 6Canales
- 18Guardado
- 20Firpo
- 21Lo Celso
- 10Rodríguez RuizBooked at 39minsSubstituted forMorónat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Robles
- 3García Fernández
- 5Bartra
- 7León
- 11Tello
- 16Morón
- 17Sánchez Rodríguez
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
- Attendance:
- 42,855
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away8
Live Text
Second Half ends, Sevilla 3, Real Betis 2.
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Jesús Navas.
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Jesús Navas.
Booking
Marko Rog (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marko Rog (Sevilla).
Offside, Real Betis. Andrés Guardado tries a through ball, but Cristian Tello is caught offside.
Booking
Cristian Tello (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, Sevilla. Jesús Navas tries a through ball, but Pablo Sarabia is caught offside.
Foul by Júnior Firpo (Real Betis).
Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Loren Morón (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla).
Attempt missed. Quincy Promes (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia.
Booking
Aissa Mandi (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Aissa Mandi (Real Betis).
Marko Rog (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
William Carvalho (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marko Rog (Sevilla).
Goal!
Goal! Sevilla 3, Real Betis 2. Cristian Tello (Real Betis) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Booking
Daniel Carriço (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Carriço (Sevilla).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Cristian Tello replaces Sidnei.
Attempt missed. Loren Morón (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Canales with a through ball following a fast break.
Sergio Canales (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Roque Mesa (Sevilla).
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Marko Rog replaces Éver Banega because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Loren Morón replaces Jesé.
Booking
Jesús Navas (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.
Joaquín (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jesús Navas (Sevilla).
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Aleix Vidal.
Joaquín (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sergio Escudero (Sevilla).
Attempt saved. Joaquín (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Éver Banega (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joaquín (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.