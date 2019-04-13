Ajax 6-2 Excelsior: Dutch giants win in Juventus warm-up

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar scored a hat-trick but is not likely to start against Juventus

Ajax warmed up for their Champions League tie with Juventus with a thumping win over Excelsior in the Eredivisie, although Frenkie de Jong picked up a hamstring injury.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, 35, became Ajax's oldest Eredivisie hat-trick scorer with a treble as they went three points clear of PSV at the top.

Dusan Tadic scored twice, with Kasper Dolberg adding a sixth.

Mounir El Hamdaoui and Jeffry Fortes scored for struggling Excelsior.

Ajax visit Italian champions Juve on Tuesday in the quarter-final second leg after drawing 1-1 last week at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Coach Erik ten Hag says he does not know whether key midfielder De Jong will be fit for the return leg after suffering an injury in the first half against Excelsior.

With his double on Saturday, Tadic is the first Ajax player to score in eight consecutive home games in the Eredivisie since Jari Litmanen in 1994.