Ajax 6-2 Excelsior: Dutch giants win in Juventus warm-up

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar scored a hat-trick but is not likely to start against Juventus

Ajax warmed up for their Champions League tie with Juventus with a thumping win over Excelsior in the Eredivisie, although Frenkie de Jong picked up a hamstring injury.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, 35, became Ajax's oldest Eredivisie hat-trick scorer with a treble as they went three points clear of PSV at the top.

Dusan Tadic scored twice, with Kasper Dolberg adding a sixth.

Mounir El Hamdaoui and Jeffry Fortes scored for struggling Excelsior.

Ajax visit Italian champions Juve on Tuesday in the quarter-final second leg after drawing 1-1 last week at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Coach Erik ten Hag says he does not know whether key midfielder De Jong will be fit for the return leg after suffering an injury in the first half against Excelsior.

With his double on Saturday, Tadic is the first Ajax player to score in eight consecutive home games in the Eredivisie since Jari Litmanen in 1994.

Line-ups

Ajax

  • 24Onana
  • 12MazraouiBooked at 4mins
  • 4de Ligt
  • 17Blind
  • 31Tagliafico
  • 6van de Beek
  • 10TadicSubstituted forVeltmanat 73'minutes
  • 21de JongSubstituted forEkkelenkampat 28'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 22Ziyech
  • 9HuntelaarSubstituted forDolbergat 73'minutes
  • 7Neres

Substitutes

  • 2Kristensen
  • 3Veltman
  • 8Sinkgraven
  • 16Magallán
  • 19Labyad
  • 20Schöne
  • 25Dolberg
  • 26Lamprou
  • 28Semedo Varela
  • 30de Wit
  • 40Ekkelenkamp

Excelsior

  • 1Damen
  • 2Horemans
  • 15Mattheij
  • 4Oude Kotte
  • 3Matthys
  • 22FortesBooked at 32mins
  • 6Schouten
  • 8KoolwijkBooked at 43mins
  • 10BruinsSubstituted forAndersonat 63'minutes
  • 11EckertSubstituted forMessaoudat 45'minutes
  • 34El HamdaouiBooked at 49minsSubstituted forHaspolatat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Hadouir
  • 9Ómarsson
  • 14Messaoud
  • 17Payne
  • 18Edwards
  • 19Anderson
  • 21Haspolat
  • 23de Fockert
  • 24Mahmudov
  • 36Ozdemir
Referee:
Pol van Boekel

Match Stats

Home TeamAjaxAway TeamExcelsior
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home22
Away9
Shots on Target
Home13
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Ajax 6, Excelsior 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ajax 6, Excelsior 2.

Attempt missed. Dogucan Haspolat (Excelsior) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Oude Kotte.

Foul by Jurgen Ekkelenkamp (Ajax).

Mikael Anderson (Excelsior) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Ajax).

Ali Messaoud (Excelsior) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jurgen Ekkelenkamp (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dogucan Haspolat (Excelsior).

Goal!

Goal! Ajax 6, Excelsior 2. Jeffry Fortes (Excelsior) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ali Messaoud with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Excelsior. Dogucan Haspolat replaces Mounir El Hamdaoui.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ryan Koolwijk (Excelsior) because of an injury.

Booking

Jurgen Ekkelenkamp (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jurgen Ekkelenkamp (Ajax).

Ryan Koolwijk (Excelsior) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Jeffry Fortes (Excelsior) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Noussair Mazraoui.

Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by David Neres.

Hand ball by Jurgen Ekkelenkamp (Ajax).

Attempt missed. Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Siebe Horemans.

Kasper Dolberg (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ryan Koolwijk (Excelsior).

Goal!

Goal! Ajax 6, Excelsior 1. Kasper Dolberg (Ajax) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a through ball following a set piece situation.

Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jurgen Mattheij (Excelsior).

Attempt missed. Mikael Anderson (Excelsior) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mounir El Hamdaoui.

Attempt missed. Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a cross following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Ajax. Joël Veltman replaces Dusan Tadic.

Substitution

Substitution, Ajax. Kasper Dolberg replaces Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.

Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Thomas Oude Kotte.

Attempt saved. Mounir El Hamdaoui (Excelsior) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ali Messaoud.

Attempt saved. David Neres (Ajax) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a through ball.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Koolwijk (Excelsior).

Goal!

Goal! Ajax 5, Excelsior 1. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.

Substitution

Substitution, Excelsior. Mikael Anderson replaces Luigi Bruins.

Offside, Ajax. David Neres tries a through ball, but Dusan Tadic is caught offside.

