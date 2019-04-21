West Ham United Women v Birmingham City Women
- From the section Women's Football
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal Women
|18
|16
|0
|2
|65
|12
|53
|48
|2
|Man City Women
|18
|13
|5
|0
|51
|15
|36
|44
|3
|Chelsea Women
|18
|10
|6
|2
|35
|12
|23
|36
|4
|B'ham City Women
|17
|10
|1
|6
|23
|16
|7
|31
|5
|Reading Women
|18
|8
|3
|7
|29
|24
|5
|27
|6
|Bristol City Women
|18
|7
|4
|7
|14
|27
|-13
|25
|7
|West Ham Women
|17
|6
|2
|9
|22
|30
|-8
|20
|8
|Liverpool Women
|17
|5
|1
|11
|13
|33
|-20
|16
|9
|Brighton Women
|18
|3
|4
|11
|12
|34
|-22
|13
|10
|Everton Ladies
|18
|2
|3
|13
|10
|33
|-23
|9
|11
|Yeovil Town Ladies
|17
|2
|1
|14
|10
|48
|-38
|-3
