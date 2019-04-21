First Half ends, Arsenal Women 2, Everton Ladies 0.
Arsenal Women v Everton Ladies
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
- 1van Veenendaal
- 17Evans
- 6Williamson
- 16Quinn
- 2Veje
- 10Little
- 20Bloodworth
- 15McCabe
- 7van de Donk
- 23Mead
- 11Miedema
Substitutes
- 3Mitchell
- 4Arnth Jensen
- 9Carter
- 21Kemme
- 22Schnaderbeck
- 34Harper
Everton Ladies
- 1Levell
- 14Hinds
- 20Finnigan
- 5Worm
- 3Turner
- 12James
- 13Stringer
- 8Kaagman
- 10Magill
- 16Cain
- 7Boye-Hlorkah
Substitutes
- 2Bryson
- 17Chance
- 22Bruinenberg
- 24Brownlie
- 25Flaherty
- 28Hughes
- Referee:
- Stacey Pearson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Kirstie Levell.
Attempt saved. Katrine Veje (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Megan Finnigan.
(Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Everton Ladies).
Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Katrine Veje.
Foul by Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women).
Abbey-Leigh Stringer (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies).
Attempt saved. Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 2, Everton Ladies 0. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Beth Mead.
Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Dominique Bloodworth.
Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Leah Williamson.
Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Louise Quinn.
Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Katrine Veje.
Attempt blocked. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 1, Everton Ladies 0. Louise Quinn (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Taylor Hinds.
Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Lisa Evans.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
