The FA Women's Super League
Arsenal Women2Everton Ladies0

Arsenal Women v Everton Ladies

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

  • 1van Veenendaal
  • 17Evans
  • 6Williamson
  • 16Quinn
  • 2Veje
  • 10Little
  • 20Bloodworth
  • 15McCabe
  • 7van de Donk
  • 23Mead
  • 11Miedema

Substitutes

  • 3Mitchell
  • 4Arnth Jensen
  • 9Carter
  • 21Kemme
  • 22Schnaderbeck
  • 34Harper

Everton Ladies

  • 1Levell
  • 14Hinds
  • 20Finnigan
  • 5Worm
  • 3Turner
  • 12James
  • 13Stringer
  • 8Kaagman
  • 10Magill
  • 16Cain
  • 7Boye-Hlorkah

Substitutes

  • 2Bryson
  • 17Chance
  • 22Bruinenberg
  • 24Brownlie
  • 25Flaherty
  • 28Hughes
Referee:
Stacey Pearson

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamEverton Ladies
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home6
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Arsenal Women 2, Everton Ladies 0.

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Kirstie Levell.

Attempt saved. Katrine Veje (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Megan Finnigan.

(Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Everton Ladies).

Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Katrine Veje.

Foul by Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women).

Abbey-Leigh Stringer (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies).

Attempt saved. Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Arsenal Women 2, Everton Ladies 0. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Beth Mead.

Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Dominique Bloodworth.

Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Leah Williamson.

Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Louise Quinn.

Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Katrine Veje.

Attempt blocked. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Arsenal Women 1, Everton Ladies 0. Louise Quinn (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Taylor Hinds.

Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Lisa Evans.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women18160265125348
2Man City Women18135051153644
3Chelsea Women18106235122336
4B'ham City Women1710162316731
5Reading Women188372924527
6Bristol City Women187471427-1325
7West Ham Women176292230-820
8Liverpool Women1751111333-2016
9Brighton Women1834111234-2213
10Everton Ladies1823131033-239
11Yeovil Town Ladies1721141048-38-3
View full The FA Women's Super League table

