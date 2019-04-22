Scottish League One
Arbroath2Raith Rovers2

Champions Arbroath draw 2-2 with Raith Rovers in Scottish League One

Scottish League One champions Arbroath twice fought back to draw with Raith Rovers and prevent them moving second in the division.

Kevin Nisbet scored either side of half-time to put second-placed Raith ahead.

But Gavin Swankie scored for Arbroath in the first and Ryan Wallace did likewise in the second to secure a point for Dick Campbell's side.

Rovers trail second-placed Forfar by a point.

Line-ups

Arbroath

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2ThomsonSubstituted forMcKennaat 13'minutesSubstituted forMcCordat 68'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7Kader
  • 6WhatleyBooked at 69mins
  • 8Gold
  • 11Denholm
  • 9DorisSubstituted forWallaceat 62'minutes
  • 10SwankieBooked at 66mins

Substitutes

  • 12Spence
  • 14Wallace
  • 15McCord
  • 16McKenna
  • 17Donnelly
  • 18Linn
  • 21Hill

Raith Rovers

  • 17Lyness
  • 18McKay
  • 4Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3Crane
  • 12Matthews
  • 24BarjonasBooked at 71mins
  • 26McGuffie
  • 15Nisbet
  • 9BuchananSubstituted forDugganat 74'minutes
  • 30Gullan

Substitutes

  • 7Duggan
  • 19Berry
  • 20Watson
  • 28Tait
Referee:
Alan Newlands
Attendance:
932

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home7
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Arbroath 2, Raith Rovers 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Arbroath 2, Raith Rovers 2.

Attempt missed. David McKay (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Ryan Wallace (Arbroath).

James Gullan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. David McKay (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Ryan McCord (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ryan McCord (Arbroath).

David McKay (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Arbroath 2, Raith Rovers 2. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner following a corner.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Chris Duggan replaces Liam Buchanan.

Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).

David McKay (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Jamie Barjonas (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Barjonas (Raith Rovers).

Booking

Mark Whatley (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).

Jamie Barjonas (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Ryan McCord replaces Michael McKenna.

Attempt missed. James Gullan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ricky Little.

Booking

Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).

Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers).

Attempt missed. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).

Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Ryan Wallace replaces Steven Doris.

Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by David McKay (Raith Rovers).

Foul by Steven Doris (Arbroath).

David McKay (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).

Jamie Barjonas (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath34209562342869
2Forfar34176115045557
3Raith Rovers341511871462556
4Montrose34155144848050
5East Fife34136154652-645
6Airdrieonians34126164443142
7Dumbarton34119145758-142
8Stranraer34119144351-842
9Brechin3498173957-1835
10Stenhousemuir34105193359-2635
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories