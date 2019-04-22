Champions Arbroath draw 2-2 with Raith Rovers in Scottish League One

From the section

Scottish League One champions Arbroath twice fought back to draw with Raith Rovers and prevent them moving second in the division.

Kevin Nisbet scored either side of half-time to put second-placed Raith ahead.

But Gavin Swankie scored for Arbroath in the first and Ryan Wallace did likewise in the second to secure a point for Dick Campbell's side.

Rovers trail second-placed Forfar by a point.