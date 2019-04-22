Match ends, Arbroath 2, Raith Rovers 2.
Champions Arbroath draw 2-2 with Raith Rovers in Scottish League One
Scottish League One champions Arbroath twice fought back to draw with Raith Rovers and prevent them moving second in the division.
Kevin Nisbet scored either side of half-time to put second-placed Raith ahead.
But Gavin Swankie scored for Arbroath in the first and Ryan Wallace did likewise in the second to secure a point for Dick Campbell's side.
Rovers trail second-placed Forfar by a point.
Line-ups
Arbroath
- 1Jamieson
- 2ThomsonSubstituted forMcKennaat 13'minutesSubstituted forMcCordat 68'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 7Kader
- 6WhatleyBooked at 69mins
- 8Gold
- 11Denholm
- 9DorisSubstituted forWallaceat 62'minutes
- 10SwankieBooked at 66mins
Substitutes
- 12Spence
- 14Wallace
- 15McCord
- 16McKenna
- 17Donnelly
- 18Linn
- 21Hill
Raith Rovers
- 17Lyness
- 18McKay
- 4Davidson
- 6Benedictus
- 3Crane
- 12Matthews
- 24BarjonasBooked at 71mins
- 26McGuffie
- 15Nisbet
- 9BuchananSubstituted forDugganat 74'minutes
- 30Gullan
Substitutes
- 7Duggan
- 19Berry
- 20Watson
- 28Tait
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 932
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arbroath 2, Raith Rovers 2.
Attempt missed. David McKay (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Ryan Wallace (Arbroath).
James Gullan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. David McKay (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Ryan McCord (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ryan McCord (Arbroath).
David McKay (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 2, Raith Rovers 2. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Chris Duggan replaces Liam Buchanan.
Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).
David McKay (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Jamie Barjonas (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Barjonas (Raith Rovers).
Booking
Mark Whatley (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).
Jamie Barjonas (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Ryan McCord replaces Michael McKenna.
Attempt missed. James Gullan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ricky Little.
Booking
Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).
Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers).
Attempt missed. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Ryan Wallace replaces Steven Doris.
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by David McKay (Raith Rovers).
Foul by Steven Doris (Arbroath).
David McKay (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
Jamie Barjonas (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.