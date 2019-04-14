Aberdeen v Celtic: Ryan Christie carried off after Dominic Ball challenge in Scottish Cup

Dominic Ball is shown a second yellow card for a horrible aerial challenge on Celtic's Ryan Christie

Ryan Christie was carried off on a stretcher during the first half of Celtic's Scottish Cup semi-final with Aberdeen after a horrible aerial collision that resulted in Dominic Ball receiving a second yellow card.

Midfielder Christie, 24, was treated on the Hampden pitch for several minutes towards the end of the first half.

The Celtic player was then carried off with his neck in a brace.

James Forrest opened the scoring for Celtic in first-half stoppage time.

The incident has similarities to December's League Cup final at the same venue between these sides, when Aberdeen's Gary Mackay-Steven was knocked out after a clash of heads with Celtic's Dedryck Boyata.