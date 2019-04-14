Declan Devine: Derry City manager says players will embrace busy period

Declan Devine says St Pat's will be tough opposition for his Derry side on Monday night

Airtricity Premier Division: St Patrick's Athletic v Derry City Venue: Richmond Park, Dublin Date: Monday, 15 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry City boss Declan Devine believes his players will embrace a busy period of Premier Division action which will see Monday and Friday matches over the next three weeks.

The Candystripes face improving St Pat's in Dublin on Monday after a run of three successive league wins.

Friday's 2-0 win at UCD moved Derry back up to third spot in the table.

"Players love going out and testing themselves on a regular basis," Devine told BBC Radio Foyle.

"I love the game and the smell of the football. We get on the bus again [on Monday] but it's something to enjoy."

The downside, Devine acknowledges, from the regular action is on the pockets of the club's supporters.

"Money is tight for everyone. To expect people to pay out money every three [or four] days is a big, big ask."

Jamie McDonagh remains out for Monday night's game at Richmond Park as he serves the second match of a three-game ban while Adrian Delap [hamstring] and Conor McDermott [quad muscle] are also injury doubts.

"If they don't improve to be 100%, they won't be risked," added the Derry boss.

Devine is expecting a tough game against a Pat's side that have produced decent recent form of their own having beaten champions Dundalk at Inchicore on 6 April before drawing in Cork on Friday.

"I did my pro-licence with [St Pat's manager] Harry Kenny. He's a brilliant manager, a brilliant coach and a brilliant person.

"St Pat's have good players who can hurt you. Christopher Forrester is as good a player as there is in the league and Rhys McCabe is a fantastic player. We are going to have to be right on top of our game."