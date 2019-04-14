German Bundesliga
Düsseldorf0Bayern Munich1

Fortuna Düsseldorf v Bayern Munich

Line-ups

Düsseldorf

  • 1Rensing
  • 25Zimmermann
  • 3Hoffmann
  • 35Kaminski
  • 5AyhanBooked at 20mins
  • 31Sobottka
  • 9Raman
  • 22Stöger
  • 8Barkok
  • 27Kownacki
  • 28Hennings

Substitutes

  • 6Morales
  • 10Ducksch
  • 11Karaman
  • 12Theißen
  • 20Lukebakio
  • 32Bormuth
  • 33Usami

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 32Kimmich
  • 4Süle
  • 5Hummels
  • 27Alaba
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 22Gnabry
  • 25Müller
  • 29Coman
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 11Rodríguez
  • 17Boateng
  • 18Goretzka
  • 19Davies
  • 26Ulreich
  • 33Mai
  • 35Renato Sanches
Referee:
Felix Zwayer

Match Stats

Home TeamDüsseldorfAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home2
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

David Alaba (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Benito Raman (Fortuna Düsseldorf).

Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Alaba with a cross.

Corner, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Conceded by Niklas Süle.

Attempt blocked. Dawid Kownacki (Fortuna Düsseldorf) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Alaba.

Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marcel Sobottka (Fortuna Düsseldorf).

Booking

Kaan Ayhan (Fortuna Düsseldorf) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kaan Ayhan (Fortuna Düsseldorf).

Attempt blocked. Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Dawid Kownacki (Fortuna Düsseldorf) because of an injury.

Offside, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Kevin Stöger tries a through ball, but Dawid Kownacki is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Fortuna Düsseldorf 0, FC Bayern München 1. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from long range on the left to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).

Matthias Zimmermann (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Aymen Barkok (Fortuna Düsseldorf).

Attempt saved. Matthias Zimmermann (Fortuna Düsseldorf) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Benito Raman.

Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).

Kevin Stöger (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.

Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).

Benito Raman (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich29214475284767
2B Dortmund29206368363266
3RB Leipzig29177555223358
4Frankfurt28157656312552
5B Mgladbach29156848351351
6Hoffenheim291211660392147
7Werder Bremen291210752411146
8B Leverkusen29143125148345
9Wolfsburg29136104744345
10Düsseldorf29114143853-1537
11Hertha Berlin2998124148-735
12Mainz2996143450-1633
13Freiburg29711113950-1132
14Schalke2976163047-1727
15Augsburg2867153754-1725
16Stuttgart2956182761-3421
17Nuremberg2939172454-3018
18Hannover2935212566-4114
