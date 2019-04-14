Italian Serie A
Chievo1Napoli3

Chievo 1-3 Napoli: Kalidou Koulibaly double keeps Juventus waiting

Kalidou Koulibaly scores
Kalidou Koulibaly (in blue) had not scored since a winner against Juventus on 22 April 2018

Kalidou Koulibaly scored his first two goals of the season as Napoli beat Chievo to make Juventus wait another week at least to win the Serie A title.

The centre-back headed home Dries Mertens' corner to give Carlo Ancelotti's side the lead and Arkadiusz Milik drove in a second from 25 yards.

Koulibaly smashed home a third late on.

Chievo are relegated with the result, having won just one Serie A game all season, although Bostjan Cesar headed in a last-second consolation.

Juve, who lost 2-1 at SPAL on Saturday, will wrap up an eighth consecutive title if they get a point against Fiorentina at home next Saturday (17:00 BST).

The Turin side host Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday, with Napoli at home against Arsenal in the Europa League on Thursday.

Line-ups

Chievo

  • 70Sorrentino
  • 27Depaoli
  • 33Andreolli
  • 12Cesar
  • 5Barba
  • 56Hetemaj
  • 8Dioussé
  • 17Giaccherini
  • 55VignatoSubstituted forLerisat 67'minutes
  • 9StepinskiSubstituted forKiyineat 80'minutes
  • 69MeggioriniSubstituted forGrubacat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Semper
  • 4Rigoni
  • 6Frey
  • 7Piazon
  • 10Pucciarelli
  • 11Leris
  • 13Kiyine
  • 18Karamoko
  • 25Grubac
  • 31Pellissier
  • 40Tomovic
  • 43Ndrecka

Napoli

  • 25Ospina
  • 23Hysaj
  • 21Chiriches
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 31Ghoulam
  • 7CallejónSubstituted forVerdiat 81'minutes
  • 20Zielinski
  • 8RuizSubstituted forYounesat 73'minutes
  • 24InsigneSubstituted forMarques Loureiroat 67'minutes
  • 14Mertens
  • 99Milik

Substitutes

  • 1Meret
  • 2Malcuit
  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 9Verdi
  • 11Ounas
  • 13Luperto
  • 18Gaetano
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 27Karnezis
  • 34Younes
Referee:
Federico La Penna

Match Stats

Home TeamChievoAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home7
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Chievo 1, Napoli 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Chievo 1, Napoli 3.

Goal!

Goal! Chievo 1, Napoli 3. Bostjan Cesar (Chievo) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sofian Kiyine with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Chievo. Conceded by Kalidou Koulibaly.

Corner, Chievo. Conceded by Vlad Chiriches.

Foul by Amin Younes (Napoli).

Sofian Kiyine (Chievo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik.

Foul by Simone Verdi (Napoli).

Perparim Hetemaj (Chievo) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Fabio Depaoli.

Goal!

Goal! Chievo 0, Napoli 3. Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Simone Verdi replaces José Callejón.

Substitution

Substitution, Chievo. Sofian Kiyine replaces Mariusz Stepinski.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Federico Barba.

Attempt blocked. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Amin Younes.

Amin Younes (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fabio Depaoli (Chievo).

Substitution

Substitution, Chievo. Sergej Grubac replaces Riccardo Meggiorini because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Amin Younes replaces Fabián Ruiz.

Attempt missed. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Faouzi Ghoulam following a corner.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Stefano Sorrentino.

Attempt saved. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Vlad Chiriches (Napoli).

Emanuele Giaccherini (Chievo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Allan replaces Lorenzo Insigne.

Substitution

Substitution, Chievo. Mehdi Leris replaces Emanuel Vignato.

Offside, Napoli. Lorenzo Insigne tries a through ball, but José Callejón is caught offside.

Foul by José Callejón (Napoli).

Emanuele Giaccherini (Chievo) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Chievo 0, Napoli 2. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Riccardo Meggiorini.

Dries Mertens (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Assane Dioussé (Chievo).

Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mariusz Stepinski (Chievo).

Foul by Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli).

Riccardo Meggiorini (Chievo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Fabio Depaoli.

Attempt saved. Riccardo Meggiorini (Chievo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emanuel Vignato.

