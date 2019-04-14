Chievo 1-3 Napoli: Kalidou Koulibaly double keeps Juventus waiting

Kalidou Koulibaly (in blue) had not scored since a winner against Juventus on 22 April 2018

Kalidou Koulibaly scored his first two goals of the season as Napoli beat Chievo to make Juventus wait another week at least to win the Serie A title.

The centre-back headed home Dries Mertens' corner to give Carlo Ancelotti's side the lead and Arkadiusz Milik drove in a second from 25 yards.

Koulibaly smashed home a third late on.

Chievo are relegated with the result, having won just one Serie A game all season, although Bostjan Cesar headed in a last-second consolation.

Juve, who lost 2-1 at SPAL on Saturday, will wrap up an eighth consecutive title if they get a point against Fiorentina at home next Saturday (17:00 BST).

The Turin side host Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday, with Napoli at home against Arsenal in the Europa League on Thursday.