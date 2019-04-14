Match ends, Lille 5, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Lille 5-1 Paris St-Germain: Thrashing makes PSG wait for Ligue 1 title again
Paris St-Germain missed out on the chance to wrap up Ligue 1 for the second weekend in a row as they were thrashed by second-placed Lille.
Thomas Meunier's own goal put Lille ahead but Juan Bernat levelled - before being sent off for a professional foul on Nicolas Pepe after 36 minutes.
Pepe finished off a one-on-one and Jonathan Bamba smashed in at the near post to put Lille in control.
Headers from defenders Gabriel and Jose Fonte turned it into a rout.
This was the first time PSG had conceded five in a league game since 2 December 2000, when they lost 5-1 at Sedan in what was then called Division 1.
It was a night to forget all round for PSG, who had two Mbappe goals ruled out for offside and lost captain Thiago Silva and Meunier to injury in the first half.
PSG had been expected to win the league last weekend, but drew 2-2 with Strasbourg in a game that will be remembered for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting missing an open goal.
Thomas Tuchel's Double-chasing side have a third chance to seal the title on Wednesday, needing a win at Nantes to seal a fifth French championship in the past six seasons.
Line-ups
Lille
- 16Maignan
- 17Zeki Çelik
- 6José Fonte
- 5SoumaoroSubstituted fordos Santos Magalhãesat 45+4'minutes
- 3Kone
- 23Mendes RibeiroBooked at 45mins
- 8da Silva RochaSubstituted forSoumareat 69'minutes
- 19Pepe
- 12IkoneSubstituted forFonteat 66'minutes
- 14Bamba
- 9Remy
Substitutes
- 1Jakubech
- 4dos Santos Magalhães
- 10Fonte
- 11de Araujo Guimarães Neto
- 24Soumare
- 26Pied
- 28Mandava
PSG
- 16Areola
- 31Dagba
- 2Thiago SilvaSubstituted forKehrerat 16'minutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 12MeunierSubstituted forDiabyat 24'minutes
- 8Paredes
- 6VerrattiBooked at 81mins
- 14BernatBooked at 36mins
- 13Alves da Silva
- 23DraxlerBooked at 77minsSubstituted forKurzawaat 85'minutes
- 7MbappéBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 1Buffon
- 4Kehrer
- 17Choupo-Moting
- 20Kurzawa
- 24Nkunku
- 27Diaby
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lille 5, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Gabriel.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Colin Dagba.
Foul by Moussa Diaby (Paris Saint Germain).
Thiago Mendes (Lille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).
Youssouf Kone (Lille) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Boubakary Soumare (Lille).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Layvin Kurzawa replaces Julian Draxler.
Goal!
Goal! Lille 5, Paris Saint Germain 1. José Fonte (Lille) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolas Pepe with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Lille. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Bamba (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicolas Pepe.
Booking
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
(Lille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rui Fonte (Lille).
Foul by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).
Thiago Mendes (Lille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).
Nicolas Pepe (Lille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Lille 4, Paris Saint Germain 1. Gabriel (Lille) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicolas Pepe with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Jonathan Bamba (Lille) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Lille. Boubakary Soumare replaces Xeka because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Xeka (Lille) because of an injury.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Xeka (Lille).
Substitution
Substitution, Lille. Rui Fonte replaces Jonathan Ikone.
Goal!
Goal! Lille 3, Paris Saint Germain 1. Jonathan Bamba (Lille) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonathan Ikone.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Bamba (Lille) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Loïc Remy with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Youssouf Kone.
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Diaby.
Attempt blocked. Loïc Remy (Lille) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mehmet Zeki Çelik with a cross.