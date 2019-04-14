Aberdeen 0-3 Celtic: Neil Lennon has 'no idea' if he will keep job

Media playback is not supported on this device Lennon hails 'best performance' since taking over

Neil Lennon reiterated that he has "no idea" whether he will be Celtic manager next season after the Scottish Cup semi-final win over nine-man Aberdeen.

Sunday's 3-0 triumph at Hampden books a final date with Hearts on 25 May and moves Celtic closer to a treble treble.

Lennon said he spoke to owner Dermot Desmond on Saturday and has daily talks with chief executive Peter Lawwell.

"There's a lot of speculation about people being interviewed - they don't do that sort of thing," he said.

"They let me get on with the job and if and when they decide whoever gets the job, they'll speak to the right person."

Lennon returned for a second spell in charge after Brendan Rodgers left for Leicester City in February and is unbeaten in eight games in charge.

Rodgers led Celtic to the Scottish League Cup in December, and Celtic need two more Scottish Premiership wins to secure an eighth straight top-flight title.

And they will meet Hearts in the end of season showpiece for the first time since 1956.

"It's been a tough week, the build-up and speculation, but we've come through it very well and I'm delighted more than anything with the level of performance today," Lennon added.

"There was lot of pressure on all of us going into this game, a lot of questions being asked, but they keep answering them."

'He's one of the best players in Britain now'

Celtic dominated early on, before Aberdeen were reduced to 10 men when Dominic Ball was shown a second yellow card for a sickening aerial challenge on Ryan Christie, who left the field on the stretcher.

James Forrest rifled in a sumptuous long-range opener in first-half stoppage time, before Odsonne Edouard netted from the penalty spot 16 minutes after the break.

Lewis Ferguson was red carded for a lunge on Tom Rogic six minutes later, and the Australian wrapped up the win for Celtic from the resultant free-kick.

Lennon showered Forrest with praise as the winger continued his outstanding form with his 17th club goal of the season.

"He's a beautifully balanced footballer. He's having a great three or four years, but the potential was always there when he was a kid," the Celtic boss told BBC Scotland.

"He's one of the best players in Britain now. His goal was top-class and set us on another tremendous victory. He's been absolutely outstanding since I've come in so I'm very grateful for his performances."