Struggling Fenerbahce frustrate rivals Galatasaray with 1-1 draw
-
- From the section European Football
Fenerbahce claimed a credible derby draw - playing the entire second half with 10 men - against Galatasaray to edge away from the relegation zone and dent the Turkish Super Lig title hopes of their bitter rivals.
Fatih Terim's side failed to fully capitalise on Istanbul Basaksehir's 2-1 loss as Besiktas on Saturday, with the point taking them five behind the leaders.
Fenerbahce have had a shocking season themselves, but are now six points away from the drop zone. They had defender Hasan Ali Kaldirim dismissed for a trip on Mbaye Diagne in the first half.
The referee initially awarded only a yellow card but after consultation with video assistant referee (VAR) and the pitchside monitor, overturned the decision and gave a red.
The reverse meeting in November saw three players sent off after the final whistle following a brawl involving 30 players and staff, and although it was less temperamental this time, there were 10 cards in total - one red and nine yellows.
On-loan Everton man Henry Onyekuru put the visitors ahead on 66 minutes, with Eljif Elmas equalising for the hosts five minutes later.
With six matches remaining, Basaksehir were given a boost in their hopes of claiming a first major title, but they face a potential title-deciding trip away to defending champions Galatasaray on the penultimate round of fixtures.
Line-ups
Fenerbahçe
- 35Tekin
- 17Dirar
- 37Skrtel
- 15Aziz
- 3Ali KaldirimBooked at 45mins
- 5TopalBooked at 21mins
- 8MosesBooked at 35minsSubstituted forPotukat 90+2'minutes
- 99Elmas
- 18ArslanBooked at 58minsSubstituted forMarques Siqueiraat 60'minutes
- 28ValbuenaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKöybasiat 81'minutes
- 9SoldadoBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Demirel
- 4Isla
- 6Köybasi
- 7Potuk
- 19Ozbayrakli
- 20A Ayew
- 21Zajc
- 32Marques Siqueira
- 33Neustädter
- 44Ciftpinar
Galatasaray
- 1Muslera
- 2Ferreira FilhoBooked at 52mins
- 15Donk
- 26Kaya
- 14Linnes
- 25Reges
- 17B NdiayeSubstituted forGümüsat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 89FeghouliSubstituted forMitroglouat 84'minutes
- 10BelhandaBooked at 18minsSubstituted forAkbabaat 45'minutes
- 21OnyekuruBooked at 70mins
- 91Diagne
Substitutes
- 5Calik
- 8Inan
- 11Gümüs
- 13Cipe
- 20Akbaba
- 22Mitroglou
- 33Tasdemir
- 35Akgun
- 55Nagatomo
- 88Celik
- Referee:
- Alì Palabiyik
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away12