Championship
Blackburn15:00Bolton
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Bolton Wanderers (Mon)

Bolton relegated after Aston Villa defeat
Bolton were relegated from the Championship after losing to Aston Villa on Friday
Follow live text coverage from 12:25 BST on Monday

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray must decide whether to recall goalkeeper David Raya for Monday's derby against relegated Bolton.

Raya was replaced by Jayson Leutwiler in Friday's win at QPR but the Canadian looked nervy at times.

Bolton manager Phil Parkinson must lift his players after relegation was confirmed with defeat by Aston Villa.

Sammy Ameobi and Craig Noone missed the game with knocks and are again reated as doubtful.

Match facts

  • Blackburn Rovers haven't completed a league double over Bolton since the 2009-10 season, when the teams were in the Premier League.
  • There have been just three goals in the past four league meetings between Blackburn and Bolton.
  • Blackburn and Bolton have faced four times previously on Easter Monday, most recently in April 2003 - a goalless draw.
  • Bolton have conceded at least twice in eight of their past 10 away matches in all competitions (W2 D0 L8), conceding 26 goals in total.
  • Blackburn have conceded just four goals in their past eight home league games (W4 D0 L4) - however, they have lost all four games in which they've conceded (0-1 vs Bristol City, Middlesbrough, Preston and Stoke).
  • Bolton have won none of their past 40 away league games when conceding the first goal (W0 D8 L32) since winning 2-1 at AFC Wimbledon in August 2016.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich432512687533487
2Sheff Utd432410971393282
3Leeds432571170442682
4West Brom4322101184582676
5Aston Villa431915979582172
6Middlesbrough431813124536967
7Bristol City421812125647966
8Derby421713126152964
9Preston431612156459560
10Hull43179176362160
11Sheff Wed431515135457-360
12Swansea42178175957259
13Nottm Forest431415145654257
14Blackburn431511175965-656
15Brentford431413166759855
16Stoke431119134148-752
17QPR43139215167-1648
18Birmingham431317136056447
19Reading431015184864-1645
20Wigan431112204763-1645
21Millwall421013194760-1343
22Rotherham43816194976-2740
23Bolton4388272974-4532
24Ipswich43416233372-3928
