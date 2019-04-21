Championship
Sheff Wed15:00Bristol City
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City (Mon)

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood
Keiren Westwood was replaced by Cameron Dawson shortly before Friday's draw at Norwich
Follow live text coverage from 12:25 BST on Monday

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce has a number of injury concerns ahead of the visit of play-off contenders Bristol City to Hillsborough.

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood (knee) was injured in the warm-up before Friday's match at Norwich, while Sam Hutchinson (hamstring) was taken off early on.

Midfielder Korey Smith (ankle) is a major doubt for City after he left the field on a stretcher against Reading.

Liam Walsh, who replaced Smith, could feature again should he be ruled out.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday haven't completed a league double over Bristol City since the 1972-73 season.
  • Bristol City are winless in three league visits to Sheffield Wednesday (W0 D1 L2) since winning 3-2 there in December 2012.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have won on Easter Monday in each of the past two seasons, winning 2-1 against QPR in April 2017 and 3-1 against Sunderland in April 2018.
  • Bristol City are winless in seven league matches played on Monday (W0 D2 L5) since a 3-1 win at Stevenage in April 2014.
  • Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce has lost his past three league matches on Easter Monday, most recently a 1-3 reverse away at Fulham with Aston Villa in April 2017.
  • Bristol City manager Lee Johnson is winless in five league matches on Easter Monday with three different clubs - Oldham, Barnsley and Bristol City (W0 D3 L2).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich432512687533487
2Sheff Utd432410971393282
3Leeds432571170442682
4West Brom4322101184582676
5Aston Villa431915979582172
6Middlesbrough431813124536967
7Bristol City421812125647966
8Derby421713126152964
9Preston431612156459560
10Hull43179176362160
11Sheff Wed431515135457-360
12Swansea42178175957259
13Nottm Forest431415145654257
14Blackburn431511175965-656
15Brentford431413166759855
16Stoke431119134148-752
17QPR43139215167-1648
18Birmingham431317136056447
19Reading431015184864-1645
20Wigan431112204763-1645
21Millwall421013194760-1343
22Rotherham43816194976-2740
23Bolton4388272974-4532
24Ipswich43416233372-3928
View full Championship table

