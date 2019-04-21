Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City (Mon)

Keiren Westwood was replaced by Cameron Dawson shortly before Friday's draw at Norwich

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce has a number of injury concerns ahead of the visit of play-off contenders Bristol City to Hillsborough.

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood (knee) was injured in the warm-up before Friday's match at Norwich, while Sam Hutchinson (hamstring) was taken off early on.

Midfielder Korey Smith (ankle) is a major doubt for City after he left the field on a stretcher against Reading.

Liam Walsh, who replaced Smith, could feature again should he be ruled out.

