Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City (Mon)
-
- From the section Championship
Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce has a number of injury concerns ahead of the visit of play-off contenders Bristol City to Hillsborough.
Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood (knee) was injured in the warm-up before Friday's match at Norwich, while Sam Hutchinson (hamstring) was taken off early on.
Midfielder Korey Smith (ankle) is a major doubt for City after he left the field on a stretcher against Reading.
Liam Walsh, who replaced Smith, could feature again should he be ruled out.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday haven't completed a league double over Bristol City since the 1972-73 season.
- Bristol City are winless in three league visits to Sheffield Wednesday (W0 D1 L2) since winning 3-2 there in December 2012.
- Sheffield Wednesday have won on Easter Monday in each of the past two seasons, winning 2-1 against QPR in April 2017 and 3-1 against Sunderland in April 2018.
- Bristol City are winless in seven league matches played on Monday (W0 D2 L5) since a 3-1 win at Stevenage in April 2014.
- Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce has lost his past three league matches on Easter Monday, most recently a 1-3 reverse away at Fulham with Aston Villa in April 2017.
- Bristol City manager Lee Johnson is winless in five league matches on Easter Monday with three different clubs - Oldham, Barnsley and Bristol City (W0 D3 L2).