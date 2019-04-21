Ipswich Town v Swansea City (Mon)
Relegated Ipswich will check on veteran defender James Collins ahead of the visit of Swansea.
Centre-back Collins sat out the defeat at Preston on Friday as he continues to manage a calf problem.
Swansea midfielder Bersant Celina will be assessed ahead of a potential return to action against his former club.
The Kosovo international, who has a foot problem, missed the win over Rotherham because of illness and Barrie McKay is set to retain his place.
Match facts
- Ipswich are looking to complete their first ever league double over Swansea City in the 14th season in which they've faced the Swans.
- This is Swansea's first league visit to Ipswich since December 2010, a 3-1 victory under Brendan Rodgers.
- Paul Lambert has won his past four league matches played on Easter Monday, most recently a 1-0 away win at Leeds in April 2017 with Wolves.
- Swansea have won their past three Easter Monday league matches, with this their first since a 4-1 hammering of Ipswich in April 2011.
- Swansea, who are on the longest current run of defeats in the Championship away from home (seven), have not lost more in a row within the same league campaign since March 2001 (eight) when in the third tier.
- Ipswich have won none of their past 33 home Championship games when conceding first (W0 D11 L22), since a 2-1 win against Leeds in January 2016.