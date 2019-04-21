Nottingham Forest v Middlesbrough (Mon)

Forest's Martin O'Neill and Boro's Tony Pulis have managed over 2,000 matches between them

Nottingham Forest must make changes after their fourth successive defeat at Sheffield United on Good Friday.

Defender Yohan Benalouane is banned after being controversially sent off, while midfielder Jack Colback's 15th booking of the season has triggered an automatic three-match suspension.

Middlesbrough have followed six defeats with a third win on the trot to climb back into the play-off places.

But Boro boss Tony Pulis is set to make changes against 13th-placed Forest.

Already without injured defenders George Friend, Dani Ayala and Dael Fry, who have all been ruled out for the rest of the season, Pulis needs to freshen things up by rotating his matchday 18.

Boro start the day in sixth, a point ahead of seventh-placed Bristol City and five behind Aston Villa, which may possibly be even more if Villa get a result in their lunchtime kick-off at home to Millwall.

Middlesbrough's Britt Assombalonga returns to the City Ground on the back of winning goals in Boro's last two games - successive 1-0 home victories

Match facts