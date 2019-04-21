Hull City v Sheffield United (Mon)

Enda Stevens scored Sheffield United's second goal in Friday's win against Nottingham Forest

Hull look set to be without midfielder Markus Henriksen and defender Reece Burke for the visit of promotion-chasing Sheffield United.

The Tigers still have faint hopes of reaching the play-offs, but are seven points outside the top six.

Striker Billy Sharp and midfielder Chris Basham remain out for Sheffield United with hamstring problems.

But centre-back John Egan returns from a one-match ban for Chris Wilder's men, who are second on goal difference.

Match facts