Hull15:00Sheff Utd
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Sheffield United (Mon)

Enda Stevens of Sheffield United
Enda Stevens scored Sheffield United's second goal in Friday's win against Nottingham Forest
Hull look set to be without midfielder Markus Henriksen and defender Reece Burke for the visit of promotion-chasing Sheffield United.

The Tigers still have faint hopes of reaching the play-offs, but are seven points outside the top six.

Striker Billy Sharp and midfielder Chris Basham remain out for Sheffield United with hamstring problems.

But centre-back John Egan returns from a one-match ban for Chris Wilder's men, who are second on goal difference.

Match facts

  • Hull are looking to win consecutive home league games against Sheffield United for the first time since October 1983.
  • Sheffield United last completed a league double over Hull during the 2005-06 season, when the Blades won promotion to the Premier League under Neil Warnock.
  • No side is on a current longer unbeaten run in the Championship on home soil than Hull City, who have won nine and drawn three of their past 12 such matches; the Tigers last lost at the KCOM Stadium back in November against Nottingham Forest (0-2).
  • Sheffield United have only lost one of their seven league Yorkshire derbies this season (W3 D3 L1), a 0-1 defeat at home to Leeds in December.
  • Hull have won their past three home league games when they've trailed at half-time, doing so against Swansea, Reading and in their last home game against Wigan.
  • Current Sheffield United midfielder Kieran Dowell netted a hat-trick on his only previous appearance at the KCOM Stadium against Hull, scoring all three goals for Nottingham Forest in a 3-2 victory in October last season.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich432512687533487
2Sheff Utd432410971393282
3Leeds432571170442682
4West Brom4322101184582676
5Aston Villa431915979582172
6Middlesbrough431813124536967
7Bristol City421812125647966
8Derby421713126152964
9Preston431612156459560
10Hull43179176362160
11Sheff Wed431515135457-360
12Swansea42178175957259
13Nottm Forest431415145654257
14Blackburn431511175965-656
15Brentford431413166759855
16Stoke431119134148-752
17QPR43139215167-1648
18Birmingham431317136056447
19Reading431015184864-1645
20Wigan431112204763-1645
21Millwall421013194760-1343
22Rotherham43816194976-2740
23Bolton4388272974-4532
24Ipswich43416233372-3928
