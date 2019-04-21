Hull City v Sheffield United (Mon)
Hull look set to be without midfielder Markus Henriksen and defender Reece Burke for the visit of promotion-chasing Sheffield United.
The Tigers still have faint hopes of reaching the play-offs, but are seven points outside the top six.
Striker Billy Sharp and midfielder Chris Basham remain out for Sheffield United with hamstring problems.
But centre-back John Egan returns from a one-match ban for Chris Wilder's men, who are second on goal difference.
Match facts
- Hull are looking to win consecutive home league games against Sheffield United for the first time since October 1983.
- Sheffield United last completed a league double over Hull during the 2005-06 season, when the Blades won promotion to the Premier League under Neil Warnock.
- No side is on a current longer unbeaten run in the Championship on home soil than Hull City, who have won nine and drawn three of their past 12 such matches; the Tigers last lost at the KCOM Stadium back in November against Nottingham Forest (0-2).
- Sheffield United have only lost one of their seven league Yorkshire derbies this season (W3 D3 L1), a 0-1 defeat at home to Leeds in December.
- Hull have won their past three home league games when they've trailed at half-time, doing so against Swansea, Reading and in their last home game against Wigan.
- Current Sheffield United midfielder Kieran Dowell netted a hat-trick on his only previous appearance at the KCOM Stadium against Hull, scoring all three goals for Nottingham Forest in a 3-2 victory in October last season.