Rotherham United v Birmingham City (Mon)

Lukas Jutkiewicz has scored in back-to-back games for Birmingham City

Rotherham manager Paul Warne looks set to keep faith with midfielder Matt Crooks for the visit of Birmingham after two goals in two games.

The Millers are three points adrift of safety with three games to play and Zak Vyner is also set to retain his place.

Garry Monk will check on his Birmingham squad ahead of their second game in four days with striker Lukas Jutkiewicz (cramp) expected to feature.

Isaac Vassell would be an option for Monk should he choose to mix things up.

