Rotherham15:00Birmingham
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium

Rotherham United v Birmingham City (Mon)

Lukas Jutkiewicz scores for Birmingham City against Derby County
Lukas Jutkiewicz has scored in back-to-back games for Birmingham City
Rotherham manager Paul Warne looks set to keep faith with midfielder Matt Crooks for the visit of Birmingham after two goals in two games.

The Millers are three points adrift of safety with three games to play and Zak Vyner is also set to retain his place.

Garry Monk will check on his Birmingham squad ahead of their second game in four days with striker Lukas Jutkiewicz (cramp) expected to feature.

Isaac Vassell would be an option for Monk should he choose to mix things up.

Match facts

  • Rotherham have won one of their past 14 league games against Birmingham (W1 D6 L7), a 2-0 away win in September 2015.
  • Birmingham are unbeaten in their past six away league visits to Rotherham United (W1 D5 L0) since losing 1-5 in October 1989.
  • Rotherham have won seven of their past nine home league games on Easter Monday (W7 D1 L1), winning each of the last three 1-0.
  • Birmingham have lost their past four league games on Easter Monday and are winless in eight (W0 D2 L6) since a 3-2 win over Southampton in April 2003.
  • Birmingham boss Garry Monk has won each of his four previous managerial meetings against Rotherham with three different clubs (one with Swansea, two with Leeds, one with Birmingham).
  • Lukas Jutkiewicz has scored four goals in three Championship games against Rotherham for Birmingham, including a hat-trick in the reverse fixture back in October earlier this season.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich432512687533487
2Sheff Utd432410971393282
3Leeds432571170442682
4West Brom4322101184582676
5Aston Villa431915979582172
6Middlesbrough431813124536967
7Bristol City421812125647966
8Derby421713126152964
9Preston431612156459560
10Hull43179176362160
11Sheff Wed431515135457-360
12Swansea42178175957259
13Nottm Forest431415145654257
14Blackburn431511175965-656
15Brentford431413166759855
16Stoke431119134148-752
17QPR43139215167-1648
18Birmingham431317136056447
19Reading431015184864-1645
20Wigan431112204763-1645
21Millwall421013194760-1343
22Rotherham43816194976-2740
23Bolton4388272974-4532
24Ipswich43416233372-3928
View full Championship table

