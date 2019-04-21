Aston Villa v Millwall (Mon)

Tammy Abraham scored Aston Villa's second goal at Bolton on Friday

In-form Aston Villa will check on leading scorer Tammy Abraham as they prepare to host Millwall.

Abraham, who has 25 goals this season, overcame a hamstring injury to face Bolton on Friday, but hurt his shoulder in the victory.

The fitness of midfielder Ben Thompson is a major concern for Millwall.

Thompson, who boss Neil Harris says has been his side's best player in 2019, went off in Friday's draw with Brentford with a hamstring injury.

Match facts