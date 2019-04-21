Wigan Athletic v Preston North End (Mon)

Wigan's win at Leeds on Friday lifted them five points clear of the relegation zone

Wigan will be without Cedric Kipre against Preston following his early red card in the surprise 2-1 win at Leeds.

Kipre had replaced the injured Danny Fox in the side, and Fox remains a doubt with a knee injury.

Preston's injury woes show no sign of abating with eight senior players on the sidelines, while Ben Pearson completes a three-match suspension.

Paul Gallagher shrugged off a shin injury to play against Ipswich on Friday and look set to feature again.

Match facts