Championship
Wigan15:00Preston
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Preston North End (Mon)

Wigan celebrate a win at Leeds
Wigan's win at Leeds on Friday lifted them five points clear of the relegation zone
Follow live text coverage from 12:25 BST on Monday

Wigan will be without Cedric Kipre against Preston following his early red card in the surprise 2-1 win at Leeds.

Kipre had replaced the injured Danny Fox in the side, and Fox remains a doubt with a knee injury.

Preston's injury woes show no sign of abating with eight senior players on the sidelines, while Ben Pearson completes a three-match suspension.

Paul Gallagher shrugged off a shin injury to play against Ipswich on Friday and look set to feature again.

Match facts

  • Wigan are winless in four league matches against Preston (W0 D2 L2) since a 5-0 win in December 2004.
  • Preston's last away league win at Wigan came in April 2000 - they are winless in three visits since (W0 D2 L1).
  • Wigan have lost four of their past five league matches on Easter Monday (W1 D0 L4).
  • Preston have lost five of their past seven away league games in April (W2 D0 L5).
  • Wigan are unbeaten in their past eight home Championship games (W3 D5 L0) since losing three in a row against Derby, Birmingham and Sheffield United.
  • Preston have only lost one of their past 34 away league games when scoring first (W24 D9 L1), a 2-3 defeat at Huddersfield Town in April 2017.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich432512687533487
2Sheff Utd432410971393282
3Leeds432571170442682
4West Brom4322101184582676
5Aston Villa431915979582172
6Middlesbrough431813124536967
7Bristol City421812125647966
8Derby421713126152964
9Preston431612156459560
10Hull43179176362160
11Sheff Wed431515135457-360
12Swansea42178175957259
13Nottm Forest431415145654257
14Blackburn431511175965-656
15Brentford431413166759855
16Stoke431119134148-752
17QPR43139215167-1648
18Birmingham431317136056447
19Reading431015184864-1645
20Wigan431112204763-1645
21Millwall421013194760-1343
22Rotherham43816194976-2740
23Bolton4388272974-4532
24Ipswich43416233372-3928
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC