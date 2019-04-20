Brentford v Leeds United (Mon)
Brentford will be without suspended defender Henrik Dalsgaard for the visit of promotion-chasing Leeds United.
Dalsgaard was sent off for a professional foul during the draw at Millwall on Friday.
Leeds United captain Liam Cooper looks set to miss out again with a muscle injury which has ruled him out of the past two games.
Gaetano Berardi, fit again following a hamstring injury, is expected to deputise once again.
Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds are third in the table following their Good Friday defeat by strugglers Wigan, and are outside the automatic promotion place on goal difference alone with three games remaining.
Match facts
- Brentford are unbeaten in their past nine home matches against Leeds in all competitions (W6 D3 L0) since a 1-2 defeat in August 1950.
- Leeds have scored just seven goals in their past 11 league matches against Brentford (W2 D5 L4).
- Six of Brentford's past eight league games on Easter Monday have finished level (W1 D6 L1), though the Bees did win their fixture on this day last season (1-0 at Bristol City).
- Leeds have lost nine of their past 10 league matches on Easter Monday (W1 D0 L9), losing each of the last six in a row.
- Brentford have won nine of their past 12 home games in all competitions (W9 D2 L1).
- Leeds have won 11 away league matches this season, only winning more in three previous campaigns - 12 wins in 1963-64, 1973-74 and 2007-08.