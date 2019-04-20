Championship
Brentford17:15Leeds
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Leeds United (Mon)

Brentford striker Neal Maupay
Neal Maupay has scored 23 Championship goals this season for Brentford
Follow live text coverage from 12:25 BST on Monday

Brentford will be without suspended defender Henrik Dalsgaard for the visit of promotion-chasing Leeds United.

Dalsgaard was sent off for a professional foul during the draw at Millwall on Friday.

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper looks set to miss out again with a muscle injury which has ruled him out of the past two games.

Gaetano Berardi, fit again following a hamstring injury, is expected to deputise once again.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds are third in the table following their Good Friday defeat by strugglers Wigan, and are outside the automatic promotion place on goal difference alone with three games remaining.

Match facts

  • Brentford are unbeaten in their past nine home matches against Leeds in all competitions (W6 D3 L0) since a 1-2 defeat in August 1950.
  • Leeds have scored just seven goals in their past 11 league matches against Brentford (W2 D5 L4).
  • Six of Brentford's past eight league games on Easter Monday have finished level (W1 D6 L1), though the Bees did win their fixture on this day last season (1-0 at Bristol City).
  • Leeds have lost nine of their past 10 league matches on Easter Monday (W1 D0 L9), losing each of the last six in a row.
  • Brentford have won nine of their past 12 home games in all competitions (W9 D2 L1).
  • Leeds have won 11 away league matches this season, only winning more in three previous campaigns - 12 wins in 1963-64, 1973-74 and 2007-08.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich432512687533487
2Sheff Utd432410971393282
3Leeds432571170442682
4West Brom4322101184582676
5Aston Villa431915979582172
6Middlesbrough431813124536967
7Bristol City421812125647966
8Derby421713126152964
9Preston431612156459560
10Hull43179176362160
11Sheff Wed431515135457-360
12Swansea42178175957259
13Nottm Forest431415145654257
14Blackburn431511175965-656
15Brentford431413166759855
16Stoke431119134148-752
17QPR43139215167-1648
18Birmingham431317136056447
19Reading431015184864-1645
20Wigan431112204763-1645
21Millwall421013194760-1343
22Rotherham43816194976-2740
23Bolton4388272974-4532
24Ipswich43416233372-3928
View full Championship table

