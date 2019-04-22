League One
Wycombe15:00Walsall
Venue: Adams Park, England

Wycombe Wanderers v Walsall

Line-ups

Wycombe

  • 1Allsop
  • 26McCarthy
  • 2Coelho Jombati
  • 6El-Abd
  • 16Harriman
  • 18Thompson
  • 4Gape
  • 22Freeman
  • 11Kashket
  • 20Akinfenwa
  • 25Samuel

Substitutes

  • 3Jacobson
  • 5Stewart
  • 8Bean
  • 10Bloomfield
  • 12Cowan-Hall
  • 23Tyson
  • 30Ma-Kalambay

Walsall

  • 13Dunn
  • 6Devlin
  • 20Johnson
  • 35Scarr
  • 34Laird
  • 28Norman
  • 2Edwards
  • 30Osbourne
  • 3Leahy
  • 29Gordon
  • 36Oteh

Substitutes

  • 1Roberts
  • 4Dobson
  • 5Guthrie
  • 9Cook
  • 10Ismail
  • 15Kinsella
  • 38Blackett-Taylor
Referee:
Charles Breakspear

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton432612584374790
2Portsmouth432511779463386
3Barnsley432413674363885
4Sunderland422217376413583
5Charlton4323101063402379
6Doncaster4319121271541769
7Peterborough421811136455965
8Coventry441810165351264
9Burton4416121662521060
10Blackpool431417124746159
11Fleetwood421512155548757
12Oxford Utd431414155257-556
13Gillingham43149205769-1251
14Bristol Rovers431214174548-350
15Shrewsbury431214174855-750
16Accrington431212194364-2148
17Rochdale43139215283-3148
18Wycombe431211205265-1347
19Southend44138235265-1347
20Plymouth431211205270-1847
21Scunthorpe431210214973-2446
22Wimbledon43129223860-2245
23Walsall431110224670-2443
24Bradford43106274574-2936
