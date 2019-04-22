League One
Portsmouth0Coventry1

Portsmouth v Coventry City

Line-ups

Portsmouth

  • 15MacGillivray
  • 20Thompson
  • 6Burgess
  • 5Clarke
  • 3Brown
  • 7Naylor
  • 33Close
  • 10Lowe
  • 8Pitman
  • 26Evans
  • 9Hawkins

Substitutes

  • 2Walkes
  • 11Curtis
  • 19Solomon-Otabor
  • 24Morris
  • 32Vaughan
  • 35Bass
  • 38Haunstrup

Coventry

  • 1Burge
  • 17Sterling
  • 5Davies
  • 15Hyam
  • 3Mason
  • 6Kelly
  • 26Shipley
  • 23Thomas
  • 24Enobakhare
  • 11Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 21Bakayoko

Substitutes

  • 4Willis
  • 10Chaplin
  • 19Ponticelli
  • 25Westbrooke
  • 33Addai
  • 41McCallum
  • 44Wakefield
Referee:
Darren Drysdale

Match Stats

Home TeamPortsmouthAway TeamCoventry
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home4
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Portsmouth 0, Coventry City 1.

Attempt missed. Liam Kelly (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.

Attempt missed. Amadou Bakayoko (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.

Attempt missed. Luke Thomas (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Foul by Gareth Evans (Portsmouth).

Luke Thomas (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Tom Naylor (Portsmouth) header from very close range is too high following a corner.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Liam Kelly.

Attempt blocked. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Gareth Evans.

Attempt blocked. Jordan Shipley (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Lee Brown.

Attempt blocked. Luke Thomas (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Jordan Shipley.

Foul by Brandon Mason (Coventry City).

Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Portsmouth 0, Coventry City 1. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Bright Enobakhare.

Attempt blocked. Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Brandon Mason.

Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Coventry City).

Matthew Clarke (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton432612584374790
2Barnsley432413674363885
3Sunderland422217376413583
4Portsmouth432411877463183
5Charlton4323101063402379
6Doncaster4319121271541769
7Coventry441910155349467
8Peterborough421811136455965
9Burton4416121661511060
10Blackpool431417124746159
11Fleetwood421512155548757
12Oxford Utd431414155257-556
13Gillingham43149205769-1251
14Bristol Rovers431214174548-350
15Shrewsbury431214174855-750
16Accrington431212194364-2148
17Rochdale43139215283-3148
18Wycombe431211205265-1347
19Southend44138235164-1347
20Plymouth431211205270-1847
21Scunthorpe431210214973-2446
22Wimbledon43129223860-2245
23Walsall431110224670-2443
24Bradford43106274574-2936
View full League One table

