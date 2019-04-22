First Half ends, Portsmouth 0, Coventry City 1.
Portsmouth v Coventry City
-
Line-ups
Portsmouth
- 15MacGillivray
- 20Thompson
- 6Burgess
- 5Clarke
- 3Brown
- 7Naylor
- 33Close
- 10Lowe
- 8Pitman
- 26Evans
- 9Hawkins
Substitutes
- 2Walkes
- 11Curtis
- 19Solomon-Otabor
- 24Morris
- 32Vaughan
- 35Bass
- 38Haunstrup
Coventry
- 1Burge
- 17Sterling
- 5Davies
- 15Hyam
- 3Mason
- 6Kelly
- 26Shipley
- 23Thomas
- 24Enobakhare
- 11Hiwula-Mayifuila
- 21Bakayoko
Substitutes
- 4Willis
- 10Chaplin
- 19Ponticelli
- 25Westbrooke
- 33Addai
- 41McCallum
- 44Wakefield
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Liam Kelly (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.
Attempt missed. Amadou Bakayoko (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.
Attempt missed. Luke Thomas (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Gareth Evans (Portsmouth).
Luke Thomas (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Tom Naylor (Portsmouth) header from very close range is too high following a corner.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Liam Kelly.
Attempt blocked. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Gareth Evans.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Shipley (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Lee Brown.
Attempt blocked. Luke Thomas (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Jordan Shipley.
Foul by Brandon Mason (Coventry City).
Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Portsmouth 0, Coventry City 1. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Bright Enobakhare.
Attempt blocked. Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Brandon Mason.
Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Coventry City).
Matthew Clarke (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.