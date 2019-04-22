League One
Plymouth15:00Barnsley
Venue: Home Park, England

Plymouth Argyle v Barnsley

Line-ups

Plymouth

  • 21Letheren
  • 26Threlkeld
  • 5Edwards
  • 20Jones
  • 3Sawyer
  • 8Fox
  • 4Songo'o
  • 10Carey
  • 7Sarcevic
  • 11Lameiras
  • 9Taylor

Substitutes

  • 1Macey
  • 6Ness
  • 13Anderson
  • 14Canavan
  • 17Ainsworth
  • 23Smith-Brown
  • 29Fletcher

Barnsley

  • 1Davies
  • 22Williams
  • 5Pinnock
  • 6Lindsay
  • 23Pinillos
  • 8McGeehan
  • 27Mowatt
  • 33Brown
  • 21Bähre
  • 26Thiam
  • 9Woodrow

Substitutes

  • 3Fryers
  • 7Hedges
  • 13Walton
  • 15Green
  • 18Jackson
  • 19Moore
  • 20Styles
Referee:
Kevin Johnson

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton432612584374790
2Portsmouth432511779463386
3Barnsley432413674363885
4Sunderland422217376413583
5Charlton4323101063402379
6Doncaster4319121271541769
7Peterborough421811136455965
8Coventry441810165351264
9Burton4416121661511060
10Blackpool431417124746159
11Fleetwood421512155548757
12Oxford Utd431414155257-556
13Gillingham43149205769-1251
14Bristol Rovers431214174548-350
15Shrewsbury431214174855-750
16Accrington431212194364-2148
17Rochdale43139215283-3148
18Wycombe431211205265-1347
19Southend44138235164-1347
20Plymouth431211205270-1847
21Scunthorpe431210214973-2446
22Wimbledon43129223860-2245
23Walsall431110224670-2443
24Bradford43106274574-2936
View full League One table

Top Stories