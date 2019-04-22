League One
Shrewsbury15:00Oxford Utd
Venue: Montgomery Waters Meadow, England

Shrewsbury Town v Oxford United

Line-ups

Shrewsbury

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Williams
  • 22Waterfall
  • 6Beckles
  • 13Bolton
  • 29Norburn
  • 42Grant
  • 23Golbourne
  • 8Docherty
  • 7Whalley
  • 11Campbell

Substitutes

  • 5Sadler
  • 12Okenabirhie
  • 17Smith
  • 18Gilliead
  • 27Sears
  • 28Laurent
  • 30Charles-Cook

Oxford Utd

  • 27Stevens
  • 23Long
  • 5Nelson
  • 4Dickie
  • 3Garbutt
  • 24Sykes
  • 40Kashi
  • 11Carruthers
  • 16Whyte
  • 19Mackie
  • 18Graham

Substitutes

  • 6Hanson
  • 8Brannagan
  • 9Sinclair
  • 21Napa
  • 41Harris
  • 43Lopes
  • 46Jones
Referee:
Chris Sarginson

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton432612584374790
2Portsmouth432511779463386
3Barnsley432413674363885
4Sunderland422217376413583
5Charlton4323101063402379
6Doncaster4319121271541769
7Peterborough421811136455965
8Coventry441810165351264
9Burton4416121662521060
10Blackpool431417124746159
11Fleetwood421512155548757
12Oxford Utd431414155257-556
13Gillingham43149205769-1251
14Bristol Rovers431214174548-350
15Shrewsbury431214174855-750
16Accrington431212194364-2148
17Rochdale43139215283-3148
18Wycombe431211205265-1347
19Southend44138235265-1347
20Plymouth431211205270-1847
21Scunthorpe431210214973-2446
22Wimbledon43129223860-2245
23Walsall431110224670-2443
24Bradford43106274574-2936
View full League One table

Top Stories