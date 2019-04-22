Shrewsbury Town v Oxford United
Line-ups
Shrewsbury
- 1Mitchell
- 2Williams
- 22Waterfall
- 6Beckles
- 13Bolton
- 29Norburn
- 42Grant
- 23Golbourne
- 8Docherty
- 7Whalley
- 11Campbell
Substitutes
- 5Sadler
- 12Okenabirhie
- 17Smith
- 18Gilliead
- 27Sears
- 28Laurent
- 30Charles-Cook
Oxford Utd
- 27Stevens
- 23Long
- 5Nelson
- 4Dickie
- 3Garbutt
- 24Sykes
- 40Kashi
- 11Carruthers
- 16Whyte
- 19Mackie
- 18Graham
Substitutes
- 6Hanson
- 8Brannagan
- 9Sinclair
- 21Napa
- 41Harris
- 43Lopes
- 46Jones
- Referee:
- Chris Sarginson
Match report to follow.