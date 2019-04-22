Substitution, Southend United. Timothee Dieng replaces Dru Yearwood.
Southend United v Burton Albion
-
- From the section League One
Line-ups
Southend
- 1Oxley
- 6Turner
- 23Moore
- 48White
- 2Bwomono
- 16YearwoodSubstituted forDiengat 67'minutes
- 15KiernanSubstituted forHyamat 45'minutes
- 18Mantom
- 42Hart
- 30Bunn
- 10Cox
Substitutes
- 4Hyam
- 7Kightly
- 8Dieng
- 11McLaughlin
- 13Bishop
- 32Hendrie
- 34Kelman
Burton
- 1Bywater
- 2Brayford
- 22Wallace
- 5McFadzean
- 19Hutchinson
- 10Akins
- 12Fox
- 23Quinn
- 4Allen
- 16Harness
- 27BoyceSubstituted forBradleyat 38'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Hawkins
- 14McCrory
- 15Bradley
- 18Miller
- 20Campbell
- 21Clarke
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away2
Live Text
Substitution
Hand ball by Luke Hyam (Southend United).
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 2, Burton Albion 1. John Brayford (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Reece Hutchinson.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by John Brayford.
Elvis Bwomono (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Fox (Burton Albion).
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 2, Burton Albion 0. Harry Bunn (Southend United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Simon Cox following a corner.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Stephen Quinn.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Stephen Quinn.
Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Simon Cox (Southend United).
Second Half
Second Half begins Southend United 1, Burton Albion 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Luke Hyam replaces Rob Kiernan.
Half Time
First Half ends, Southend United 1, Burton Albion 0.
Attempt saved. Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Harry Bunn (Southend United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Alex Bradley replaces Liam Boyce because of an injury.
Delay in match Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Marcus Harness (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Turner (Southend United).
Foul by Rob Kiernan (Southend United).
Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rob Kiernan (Southend United).
Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Harry Bunn (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Ben Fox (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Simon Cox (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 1, Burton Albion 0. Sam Mantom (Southend United) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Simon Cox.
Attempt saved. Harry Bunn (Southend United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Jamie Allen (Burton Albion).
Sam Mantom (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Kyle McFadzean.
Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dru Yearwood (Southend United).
Attempt missed. Simon Cox (Southend United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Michael Turner.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Simon Cox.
Match report to follow.