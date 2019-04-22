League One
Southend2Burton1

Southend United v Burton Albion

Line-ups

Southend

  • 1Oxley
  • 6Turner
  • 23Moore
  • 48White
  • 2Bwomono
  • 16YearwoodSubstituted forDiengat 67'minutes
  • 15KiernanSubstituted forHyamat 45'minutes
  • 18Mantom
  • 42Hart
  • 30Bunn
  • 10Cox

Substitutes

  • 4Hyam
  • 7Kightly
  • 8Dieng
  • 11McLaughlin
  • 13Bishop
  • 32Hendrie
  • 34Kelman

Burton

  • 1Bywater
  • 2Brayford
  • 22Wallace
  • 5McFadzean
  • 19Hutchinson
  • 10Akins
  • 12Fox
  • 23Quinn
  • 4Allen
  • 16Harness
  • 27BoyceSubstituted forBradleyat 38'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Hawkins
  • 14McCrory
  • 15Bradley
  • 18Miller
  • 20Campbell
  • 21Clarke
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthendAway TeamBurton
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home7
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away2

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Timothee Dieng replaces Dru Yearwood.

Hand ball by Luke Hyam (Southend United).

Goal!

Goal! Southend United 2, Burton Albion 1. John Brayford (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Reece Hutchinson.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by John Brayford.

Elvis Bwomono (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Fox (Burton Albion).

Goal!

Goal! Southend United 2, Burton Albion 0. Harry Bunn (Southend United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Simon Cox following a corner.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Stephen Quinn.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Stephen Quinn.

Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Simon Cox (Southend United).

Second Half

Second Half begins Southend United 1, Burton Albion 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Luke Hyam replaces Rob Kiernan.

Half Time

First Half ends, Southend United 1, Burton Albion 0.

Attempt saved. Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Harry Bunn (Southend United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Alex Bradley replaces Liam Boyce because of an injury.

Delay in match Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Marcus Harness (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Turner (Southend United).

Foul by Rob Kiernan (Southend United).

Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Rob Kiernan (Southend United).

Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Harry Bunn (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt saved. Ben Fox (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Simon Cox (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Southend United 1, Burton Albion 0. Sam Mantom (Southend United) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Simon Cox.

Attempt saved. Harry Bunn (Southend United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Jamie Allen (Burton Albion).

Sam Mantom (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Kyle McFadzean.

Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dru Yearwood (Southend United).

Attempt missed. Simon Cox (Southend United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Michael Turner.

Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Simon Cox.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton432612584374790
2Portsmouth432511779463386
3Barnsley432413674363885
4Sunderland422217376413583
5Charlton4323101063402379
6Doncaster4319121271541769
7Peterborough421811136455965
8Coventry441810165351264
9Burton4416121662521060
10Blackpool431417124746159
11Fleetwood421512155548757
12Oxford Utd431414155257-556
13Gillingham43149205769-1251
14Bristol Rovers431214174548-350
15Shrewsbury431214174855-750
16Accrington431212194364-2148
17Rochdale43139215283-3148
18Wycombe431211205265-1347
19Southend44138235265-1347
20Plymouth431211205270-1847
21Scunthorpe431210214973-2446
22Wimbledon43129223860-2245
23Walsall431110224670-2443
24Bradford43106274574-2936
View full League One table

