League Two
Stevenage15:00Exeter
Venue: Lamex Stadium, England

Stevenage v Exeter City

Line-ups

Stevenage

  • 1Farman
  • 2Wildin
  • 15Vancooten
  • 5Cuthbert
  • 31Nugent
  • 37Martin
  • 4Timlin
  • 12Chair
  • 8Byrom
  • 11Sonupe
  • 28Guthrie

Substitutes

  • 3Hunt
  • 6McKee
  • 9Revell
  • 23Gibson
  • 27Byrne
  • 29Smyth
  • 30Wilkinson

Exeter

  • 1Pym
  • 2Sweeney
  • 4O'Shea
  • 21Moxey
  • 3Woodman
  • 8Law
  • 25Taylor
  • 27Collins
  • 11Williams
  • 12Bowman
  • 7Martin

Substitutes

  • 5Martin
  • 10Holmes
  • 13Hamon
  • 17Jay
  • 19Wilson
  • 20Wilson
  • 44Boateng
Referee:
Ollie Yates

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City432315573393484
2Mansfield432016766353176
3MK Dons432291269462375
4Bury4321111177532474
5Tranmere4320111261461571
6Forest Green4319131163422170
7Exeter4318111458481065
8Carlisle43197176359464
9Colchester43189165952763
10Stevenage43189165453163
11Newport42189155558-363
12Swindon431516125350361
13Oldham4215141362501259
14Crewe43178185453159
15Northampton431318125656057
16Cheltenham431412175460-654
17Grimsby43148214154-1350
18Crawley43147224562-1749
19Port Vale431211203752-1547
20Morecambe431211204768-2147
21Cambridge431210213761-2446
22Macclesfield43912224673-2739
23Yeovil43910243863-2537
24Notts County43813224479-3537
