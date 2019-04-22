Stevenage v Exeter City
-
- From the section League Two
Line-ups
Stevenage
- 1Farman
- 2Wildin
- 15Vancooten
- 5Cuthbert
- 31Nugent
- 37Martin
- 4Timlin
- 12Chair
- 8Byrom
- 11Sonupe
- 28Guthrie
Substitutes
- 3Hunt
- 6McKee
- 9Revell
- 23Gibson
- 27Byrne
- 29Smyth
- 30Wilkinson
Exeter
- 1Pym
- 2Sweeney
- 4O'Shea
- 21Moxey
- 3Woodman
- 8Law
- 25Taylor
- 27Collins
- 11Williams
- 12Bowman
- 7Martin
Substitutes
- 5Martin
- 10Holmes
- 13Hamon
- 17Jay
- 19Wilson
- 20Wilson
- 44Boateng
- Referee:
- Ollie Yates
Match report to follow.