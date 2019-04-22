Bury v Northampton Town
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lincoln City
|43
|23
|15
|5
|73
|39
|34
|84
|2
|Mansfield
|43
|20
|16
|7
|66
|35
|31
|76
|3
|MK Dons
|43
|22
|9
|12
|69
|46
|23
|75
|4
|Bury
|43
|21
|11
|11
|77
|53
|24
|74
|5
|Tranmere
|43
|20
|11
|12
|61
|46
|15
|71
|6
|Forest Green
|43
|19
|13
|11
|63
|42
|21
|70
|7
|Exeter
|43
|18
|11
|14
|58
|48
|10
|65
|8
|Carlisle
|43
|19
|7
|17
|63
|59
|4
|64
|9
|Colchester
|43
|18
|9
|16
|59
|52
|7
|63
|10
|Stevenage
|43
|18
|9
|16
|54
|53
|1
|63
|11
|Newport
|42
|18
|9
|15
|55
|58
|-3
|63
|12
|Swindon
|43
|15
|16
|12
|53
|50
|3
|61
|13
|Oldham
|42
|15
|14
|13
|62
|50
|12
|59
|14
|Crewe
|43
|17
|8
|18
|54
|53
|1
|59
|15
|Northampton
|43
|13
|18
|12
|56
|56
|0
|57
|16
|Cheltenham
|43
|14
|12
|17
|54
|60
|-6
|54
|17
|Grimsby
|43
|14
|8
|21
|41
|54
|-13
|50
|18
|Crawley
|43
|14
|7
|22
|45
|62
|-17
|49
|19
|Port Vale
|43
|12
|11
|20
|37
|52
|-15
|47
|20
|Morecambe
|43
|12
|11
|20
|47
|68
|-21
|47
|21
|Cambridge
|43
|12
|10
|21
|37
|61
|-24
|46
|22
|Macclesfield
|43
|9
|12
|22
|46
|73
|-27
|39
|23
|Yeovil
|43
|9
|10
|24
|38
|63
|-25
|37
|24
|Notts County
|43
|8
|13
|22
|44
|79
|-35
|37