League Two
Swindon15:00Crewe
Venue: The County Ground, England

Swindon Town v Crewe Alexandra

Line-ups

Swindon

  • 23McCormick
  • 32Woolfenden
  • 33Broadbent
  • 26Conroy
  • 2Knoyle
  • 37Bennett
  • 3Doughty
  • 8Dunne
  • 29Koiki
  • 35Robinson
  • 10Anderson

Substitutes

  • 4McCourt
  • 6Lancashire
  • 9Richards
  • 12Henry
  • 18House
  • 22Woolery
  • 30Rose

Crewe

  • 27Jaaskelainen
  • 2Ng
  • 15Wintle
  • 12Nolan
  • 29Hunt
  • 17Green
  • 16Lowery
  • 8Jones
  • 11Ainley
  • 7Porter
  • 20Kirk

Substitutes

  • 1Garratt
  • 9Miller
  • 10Bowery
  • 19Dale
  • 21Finney
  • 24Reilly
  • 25Sass-Davies
Referee:
Lee Collins

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City432315573393484
2Mansfield432016766353176
3MK Dons432291269462375
4Bury4321111177532474
5Tranmere4320111261461571
6Forest Green4319131163422170
7Exeter4318111458481065
8Carlisle43197176359464
9Colchester43189165952763
10Stevenage43189165453163
11Newport42189155558-363
12Swindon431516125350361
13Oldham4215141362501259
14Crewe43178185453159
15Northampton431318125656057
16Cheltenham431412175460-654
17Grimsby43148214154-1350
18Crawley43147224562-1749
19Port Vale431211203752-1547
20Morecambe431211204768-2147
21Cambridge431210213761-2446
22Macclesfield43912224673-2739
23Yeovil43910243863-2537
24Notts County43813224479-3537
View full League Two table

