Swindon Town v Crewe Alexandra
-
- From the section League Two
Line-ups
Swindon
- 23McCormick
- 32Woolfenden
- 33Broadbent
- 26Conroy
- 2Knoyle
- 37Bennett
- 3Doughty
- 8Dunne
- 29Koiki
- 35Robinson
- 10Anderson
Substitutes
- 4McCourt
- 6Lancashire
- 9Richards
- 12Henry
- 18House
- 22Woolery
- 30Rose
Crewe
- 27Jaaskelainen
- 2Ng
- 15Wintle
- 12Nolan
- 29Hunt
- 17Green
- 16Lowery
- 8Jones
- 11Ainley
- 7Porter
- 20Kirk
Substitutes
- 1Garratt
- 9Miller
- 10Bowery
- 19Dale
- 21Finney
- 24Reilly
- 25Sass-Davies
- Referee:
- Lee Collins
Match report to follow.