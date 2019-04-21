Chelsea v Burnley

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is expected to be fit to face Burnley

Chelsea's Eden Hazard should be fit to face Burnley, having recovered from the knock sustained in Thursday's Europa League win over Slavia Prague.

But defender Antonio Rudiger is expected to be absent again with a knee problem.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche will assess the fitness of Phil Bardsley, who has missed the past two games after cutting his leg on a table tennis table.

Peter Crouch, Aaron Lennon and Steven Defour remain sidelined.

@alibruceball: Chelsea are in danger of missing out on Champions League football for a second consecutive season, which hasn't happened since Roman Abramovich took over in 2003.

But they still have two throws of the dice to avoid that - a top-four finish or winning the Europa League.

If they beat Burnley at Stamford Bridge, then they will remain firmly in the race for the top four, although they will have played a game more than their rivals.

The Clarets are a team in fine fettle, having won their last three games. They also won on their last visit to Stamford Bridge at the start of last season but that is their only Premier League away win against one of the big-six in 29 attempts.

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri: "The last four or five matches will be difficult for every team involved in fighting for the top four, not only for us.

"So we can see some very strange results in the last part of the season. We are going to fight and see at the end."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on the relegation battle: "Ideally, we want to take care of ourselves. That's what we've done historically. That's our mindset.

"It's not done until it's done, but we are on a good run of three wins, very important wins, and good performances that have backed those up."

Burnley have got 39 points and they are safe, or as good as safe anyway, so they do not have much to play for.

They won at Stamford Bridge on the opening day of last season but I can't see a repeat of that result this time.

Prediction: 2-0

Burnley have won just one of their nine Premier League meetings with Chelsea, losing six and drawing two.

However, that solitary victory came in the most recent encounter at Stamford Bridge, in August 2017.

Chelsea are on a six-match unbeaten home run in all competitions, winning five.

They have lost just one of their past 20 league matches at Stamford Bridge (W12, D7).

The Blues are one shy of conceding 1,000 Premier League goals.

Chelsea are the only team yet to have a player sent off in the Premier League this season.

Eden Hazard is looking to score for the fourth consecutive home games.

The Belgian has already equalled his best-ever Premier League goal tally for a single season, with 16.

