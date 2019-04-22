National League
Ebbsfleet15:00Dover
Venue: Kuflink Stadium

Ebbsfleet United v Dover Athletic

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient442512773353887
2Salford442510975413485
3Solihull Moors442591072423084
4Wrexham442491155361981
5Fylde442115871393278
6Harrogate4420111375552071
7Eastleigh44217165760-370
8Ebbsfleet4418131363441967
9Gateshead44199165244866
10Sutton United441713145355-264
11Barrow441513164951-258
12Chesterfield441317145249356
13Bromley441511186267-556
14Hartlepool441414165359-656
15Barnet441511184249-756
16Dag & Red441510194953-455
17Dover441412185464-1054
18Halifax441120134042-253
19Boreham Wood441215174859-1151
20Maidenhead United44156234368-2551
21Havant & Waterlooville44913226280-1840
22Aldershot44911243467-3338
23Braintree44107274678-3237
24Maidstone United4496293578-4333
