Confederation Cup: North African teams dominate

Tunisia's CS Sfaxien are aiming for a fourth Confederation Cup win

Three North African teams have clinched places in the semi-finals of the Confederation Cup.

Three-time winners CS Sfaxien of Tunisia were joined by Morocco's Renaissance Berkane and Zamalek of Egypt in the last four.

The last place will be decided when Sudan's Al Hilal play Tunisia's Etoile du Sahel in their delayed quarter-final second leg game.

Political unrest in Sudan means the tie will be played on 22 April in Cairo.

Etoile hold a 3-1 advantage from the first let in Tunisia.

CS Sfaxien were thankful to 22-year-old Firas Chaouat as they beat Nkana FC of Zambia 2-0 on Sunday to book complete 3-2 aggregate win.

Chaouat scored the first goal after seven minutes and created the second in the final minute for Alaa Marzouki.

Sfaxien will now face Renaissance Berkane in the semi-finals after they crushed hapless Gor Mahia of Kenya 5-1 in the second leg to complete a 7-1 overall triumph.

Togolese forward Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba put Renaissance ahead after 21 minutes with his sixth goal of the competition.

Lawrence Juma levelled almost immediately after sloppy defending, but Berkane took control before half-time thanks to goals from captain Mohammed Aziz and Badr el Helali.

Burkina Faso defender Issoufou Dayo notched the fourth goal and the win was completed four minutes from time when unmarked substitute Youssef Essaiydy poked the ball into the net.

Nine-time continental title winners Zamalek moved closer to lifting an African trophy for the first time since 2003 when they edged Hassania Agadir of Morocco 1-0 in Suez.

Ibrahim Hassan's goal was the only one of the two legs and secured the White Knights a semi-final showdown with Etoile Sahel of Tunisia or Al Hilal of Sudan.

The first legs of the semi-finals are set to be played on 28 April with the return matches a week later.