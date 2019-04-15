Cardiff Met: Welsh club eye Euro glory after domestic treble

Media playback is not supported on this device Cardiff Met Women celebrated a sixth Welsh Premier Women's League title on Sunday

Captain Tija Richardson says Cardiff Met are eyeing Champions League progress having completed a domestic treble.

Kerry Harris' team have added the FAW Women's Cup to the Welsh Premier title and the Welsh Premier Women's Cup.

The next target is August's Champions League qualifiers.

"With the team we have got going forward, there's no doubt we can push to get out of the group," Richardson told BBC Sport Wales.

"This is the best team I have played with at Cardiff Met.

"We are a really tight unit on and off the field. When it comes to training or a game day, we all put the graft in.

"When we step on the pitch we want to win everything for each other.

"We will be building for Champions League - that's our main focus."

Cardiff Met are unbeaten domestically this season, with Sunday's 2-0 over Abergavenny seeing them lift the FAW Women's Cup.

"I am immensely proud of my team - it's a dream come true," added defender Richardson.

"I couldn't have asked for any more from the girls. There was a lot more pressure on us today, from the media and because of what everyone expected of us as champions of the league.

"We had a good win in the League Cup against Swansea. We were expected to win against Abergavenny but we couldn't take anything for granted."