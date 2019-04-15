Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea: Police look at Anfield flare incident

The flare was thrown on to the Anfield pitch after it landed among Chelsea fans

An incident where a nine-year-old needed medical treatment after a flare was thrown during Liverpool's win over Chelsea on Sunday is being investigated by police.

The flare was thrown from the top tier of the Anfield Road End after Sadio Mane's second-half goal and landed on Chelsea fans in the bottom tier.

A nine-year-old Chelsea fan suffered a panic attack as a result of the flare.

The Football Association are also looking into the incident.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: "We can confirm that we are investigating after a flare was thrown during the Liverpool versus Chelsea match on 14 April.

"The incident was reported to us at 5.40pm [17:40 BST], shortly after Liverpool scored their first goal, that a flare was thrown from the upper section of the Anfield [Road] Stand.

"Following this, at around 6.20pm [18:20 BST], officers received reports that a young Chelsea fan, believed to be nine years old, had been taken to the first-aid centre where he was treated by St John Ambulance staff after suffering a panic attack as a result of the flare.

"At this stage, it is not clear who threw the flare. However, investigations are ongoing."