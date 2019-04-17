First Half ends, Nantes 2, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Nantes v Paris Saint Germain
Line-ups
Nantes
- 1Dupé
- 5Ié
- 3Santos Silva
- 4Pallois
- 19Touré
- 2da Silva
- 18Moutoussamy
- 28Rongier
- 14Traoré
- 7Coulibaly
- 10Waris
Substitutes
- 6Alves de Lima
- 12Boschilia
- 16Olliero
- 17Evangelista Santana de Oliveira
- 21Krhin
- 22Limbombe
- 25Kwateng
PSG
- 1Buffon
- 13Alves da Silva
- 4Kehrer
- 3Kimpembe
- 34N'Soki
- 27Diaby
- 8Paredes
- 23Draxler
- 20Kurzawa
- 24Nkunku
- 17Choupo-Moting
Substitutes
- 16Areola
- 31Dagba
- 33Guclu
- 35Hemans Arday
- 36Ebimbe
- Referee:
- Antony Gautier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! Nantes 2, Paris Saint Germain 1. Majeed Waris (Nantes) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Samuel Moutoussamy.
Attempt missed. Samuel Moutoussamy (Nantes) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kalifa Coulibaly.
Foul by Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain).
Abdoulaye Touré (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fabio (Nantes).
Attempt saved. Moussa Diaby (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leandro Paredes.
Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Samuel Moutoussamy (Nantes).
Attempt blocked. Moussa Diaby (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Julian Draxler.
Offside, Nantes. Abdoulaye Touré tries a through ball, but Diego Carlos is caught offside.
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).
Majeed Waris (Nantes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Nantes. Diego Carlos tries a through ball, but Kalifa Coulibaly is caught offside.
Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).
Edgar Ié (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) because of an injury.
Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Charles Traoré (Nantes).
Goal!
Goal! Nantes 1, Paris Saint Germain 1. Diego Carlos (Nantes) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Valentin Rongier with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Dani Alves.
Goal!
Goal! Nantes 0, Paris Saint Germain 1. Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Leandro Paredes.
Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charles Traoré (Nantes).
Foul by Moussa Diaby (Paris Saint Germain).
Charles Traoré (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Nicolas Pallois (Nantes) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Valentin Rongier with a cross.
Foul by Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain).
Charles Traoré (Nantes) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kalifa Coulibaly (Nantes).
Attempt blocked. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stanley N'Soki.
Attempt saved. Kalifa Coulibaly (Nantes) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Charles Traoré with a cross.
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).
Majeed Waris (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kalifa Coulibaly (Nantes).
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Layvin Kurzawa tries a through ball, but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is caught offside.