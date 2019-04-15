Jose Maria Marin: Former Brazilian FA boss banned from football for life
Former Brazilian Football Confederation president Jose Maria Marin has been banned from all football-related activities for life.
The 86-year-old was found guilty of bribery after an investigation by Fifa's ethics committee.
The governing body also fined him one million Swiss francs (£760,000).
Marin was one of seven Fifa officials arrested at a hotel in Zurich in May 2015, and was sentenced to four years in a US jail for corruption in 2018.
He was convicted of accepting bribes from sports marketing companies in exchange for contracts to broadcast tournaments such as the Copa America.