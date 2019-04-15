Jose Maria Marin: Former Brazilian FA boss banned from football for life

From the section

Jose Maria Marin was the head of the Brazilian federation between 2012 and 2015

Former Brazilian Football Confederation president Jose Maria Marin has been banned from all football-related activities for life.

The 86-year-old was found guilty of bribery after an investigation by Fifa's ethics committee.

The governing body also fined him one million Swiss francs (£760,000).

Marin was one of seven Fifa officials arrested at a hotel in Zurich in May 2015, and was sentenced to four years in a US jail for corruption in 2018.

He was convicted of accepting bribes from sports marketing companies in exchange for contracts to broadcast tournaments such as the Copa America.