Match ends, Leganés 1, Real Madrid 1.
Leganes 1-1 Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane's side held by neighbours
-
- From the section European Football
Leganes picked up a first ever La Liga point against neighbours Real Madrid in a deserved draw.
The mid-table Cucumbers led through Jonathan Silva's calm 18-yard finish from Martin Braithwaite's pass.
But Karim Benzema levelled at the second attempt, scoring the rebound after Ivan Cuellar had palmed his shot.
Real were playing in their first Monday night La Liga game, a slot not usually reserved for the league's big names, in more than four years.
Zinedine Zidane's team have little to play for as they are out of the title race and the cups, and are in no real danger of missing out on a Champions League place.
Wales international Gareth Bale was a late substitute, only had four touches in 12 minutes, and walked straight down the tunnel at the final whistle.
Line-ups
Leganés
- 1Cuéllar
- 12Nyom
- 3Bustinza
- 24Omeruo
- 22Siovas
- 5Silva
- 17ErasoSubstituted forEl Zharat 71'minutes
- 21Pérez
- 23VesgaSubstituted forGarcía del Pozoat 85'minutes
- 9CarrilloSubstituted forEn-Nesyriat 65'minutes
- 25Braithwaite
Substitutes
- 2Moreno Fuertes
- 8García del Pozo
- 10El Zhar
- 13Prieto
- 15Tarín
- 20Santos
- 26En-Nesyri
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 2CarvajalBooked at 48mins
- 5Varane
- 6Nacho
- 12Marcelo
- 10Modric
- 14Casemiro
- 15ValverdeBooked at 67mins
- 20AsensioBooked at 61minsSubstituted forBaleat 81'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 22IscoSubstituted forVázquezat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Vallejo
- 11Bale
- 17Vázquez
- 18Llorente
- 19Odriozola
- 24Ceballos
- 30Zidane
- Referee:
- David Medié Jiménez
- Attendance:
- 12,118
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leganés 1, Real Madrid 1.
Foul by Marcelo (Real Madrid).
Rubén Pérez (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Recio (Leganés).
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Recio (Leganés).
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Allan Nyom (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leganés. Recio replaces Mikel Vesga.
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Offside, Leganés. Allan Nyom tries a through ball, but Youssef En-Nesyri is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Gareth Bale replaces Marco Asensio.
Foul by Marcelo (Real Madrid).
Nabil El Zhar (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Unai Bustinza (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Isco.
Attempt missed. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Dimitrios Siovas.
Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema with a through ball.
Offside, Leganés. Unai Bustinza tries a through ball, but Allan Nyom is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Leganés. Nabil El Zhar replaces Javier Eraso.
Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).
Allan Nyom (Leganés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Leganés. Javier Eraso tries a through ball, but Martin Braithwaite is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Leganés. Youssef En-Nesyri replaces Guido Carrillo.
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mikel Vesga (Leganés).
Attempt saved. Jonathan Silva (Leganés) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Allan Nyom with a cross.
Booking
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).
Jonathan Silva (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Unai Bustinza (Leganés).