Jose Enrique: Ex-Liverpool and Newcastle defender given all clear by surgeons

Former Liverpool and Newcastle defender Jose Enrique says he has received the all clear following surgery to remove a brain tumour last year.

The Spaniard, 33, received the news on Tuesday after having his first MRI scan post-treatment last week.

He was told last May that he had a "one-in-a-million" type of tumour and could lose his sight.

"The area is clean and looking amazing," Enrique said in a post on Instagram.

"So now onwards and upwards!"

Enrique, who had been working as an agent since retiring from playing, said he started to suffer headaches following a meeting with Brighton boss - and his former manager at Newcastle - Chris Hughton.

He was diagnosed with a chordoma, a rare type of tumour that usually occurs in the bones of the skull base and spine, but was found behind his eye.

Enrique added: "My surgeon Dr Simal has called me up after receiving my recent MRI results. He has confirmed and given me the all clear.

"Thank you all again for all of your support throughout it all."

The left-back made 127 appearances for Newcastle before a £6.5m move to Liverpool in August 2011.

He played 99 games for the Reds but was released in May 2016, after which he made 27 appearances for Spanish second-tier side Real Zaragoza.