Premier Division: Derry City move second with 3-1 win over 10-man St Pat's

Gary Shaw of St Pat's shields the ball from Derry City's Josh Kerr

Derry City moved into second place in the Premier Division with a 3-1 away win over 10-man St Patrick's Athletic.

The Candystripes go above Bohemians on goal difference after Bohs went down to a late 1-0 defeat at Dundalk.

Patrick McClean set Derry on their way to a fourth straight league win with a second-minute goal and then Gerardo Bruna made it 2-0 with a free-kick.

Kevin Toner was sent-off and Junior Ogedi-Uzowke made it 3-0 before Gary Shaw pulled one back before half-time.

Derry were aiming for a fifth consecutive victory in all competitions and got off to the perfect start at Richmond Park when defender McClean drilled in a speculative shot from 25 yards which bounced in front of Brendan Clarke and into the net.

Bruna scored his second goal for Declan Devine's side with a beautifully struck 18th-minute free-kick into the bottom corner and a minute later Toner was dismissed for a rash challenge on visiting captain Ciaron Harkin.

On the half hour Junior steered the ball into the net with his body at the back post to extend Derry's lead.

Centre-back Shaw threw St Pat's a lifeline when he found the net with a diving header soon after but the remainder of the game failed to yield many clear-cut chances.

Derry's busy period of fixtures continues on Friday when they host leaders Shamrock Rovers at the Brandywell, followed by an away match with Waterford on Easter Monday.